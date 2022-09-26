ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8tv.com

Joshua Gorgone Found Guilty on All Counts

On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse of a corpse and tampering...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Police: Altoona man accused of repeatedly molesting 10-year-old girl

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the...
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Home, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
fox8tv.com

Gorgone Trial Update

The trial began Monday for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death over the price of a refrigerator during a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong. Joshua Gorgone appeared in front of a jury Monday in Cambria County court. He is charged with criminal homicide in the death...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Scene#Facebook Marketplace#Police#Violent Crime#Old Scalp Avenue
Tribune-Review

Vandergrift man who runs wrestling school for girls charged with DUI, cocaine possession

A Vandergrift man who operates a private youth wrestling club for girls in Shaler has been accused of drunken driving and possession of cocaine. Barry Gregory Bernard, 38, of the 100 block of Lowell Street was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and drug possession along with three traffic violations, according to court records.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On September 28 around 8:30 a.m., troopers from PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to 704 Kirkman Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief. It was discovered that during the overnight hours, an unknown person(s) stole mail from...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Student in custody, staff member taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pinjnews.org

Combined drug overdose cited as cause of death for man incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail

Victor Joseph Zilinek, 39, an incarcerated person at the Allegheny County Jail, suffered a drug overdose resulting in his July 13 death, according to a press release from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. His manner of death was ruled an accident. The combined toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine contributed to his death, according to the medical examiner.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
OIL CITY, PA
Tribune-Review

Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice

The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police say man holding bags of heroin answered officer’s knock at Harmar motel door

Police say a man admitted to having stamp bags filled with heroin in his hands when he answered a knock at the door from police at the Harmar motel where he was staying. Two people wanted on arrest warrants face multiple felony charges after police got a tip they were staying in a room at the Days Inn on Landings Drive and found drugs in the room, according to a criminal complaint.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy