2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday
TOWN OF WAUBEEK (Pepin County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a commercial truck crashed head-on into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Pepin County. According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at 8:23 a.m. on Highway 25 south of Ingram Road in the Town of Waubeek, or about two miles north of Durand near the Durand Rod & Gun Club, Thursday.
1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County Thursday. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around 5:02 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash on Missell Road, South of US Highway 10 in the Town of Albion. Investigation showed that the driver of a four-wheeler was traveling westbound on the Buffalo River State Trail. The driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Missell Road and collided with a northbound vehicle.
Sheriff: Burglary suspects reached speeds over 100 mph during chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says three men led officers on a chase early Thursday morning after they allegedly robbed two businesses off I-94.Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the Red Cedar Plaza in Menomonie at approximately 1:23 a.m.Sheriff's deputies began checking the area for possible suspect vehicles when they received another call at 2:20 a.m. that a business in Eau Claire had been burglarized.Police received a description of the suspect vehicle and, minutes later, located it traveling westbound on I-94 near the Township of Elk Mound. Deputies say they attempted to stop the vehicle at 2:26 a.m., but the suspects did not pull over, reaching speeds over 100 mph. The car was stopped by tire deflation devices, crashing into a ditch near exit 41.The suspects allegedly fled on foot from the vehicle. K9 teams responded to the scene and were able to help find two of the suspects in a heavily wooded area north of I-94.The two men from Missouri were taken into custody by police. Police say they are still looking for the third suspect.
2 seriously hurt when boats collide on Mississippi River near Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. – A woman and a man suffered serious injuries after two boats collided Thursday night on the Mississippi River near the Hastings Bridge.The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8 p.m. near the Kings Cove Marina. It involved a small duck boat, which was carrying the two victims, and a houseboat. The victims were taken to Regions Hospital. It's not clear if their injuries are life threatening.The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.
WisDOT looking at changes to intersection with Hwy. 178 and Olson Drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Changes may be coming to a Chippewa Falls intersection that some consider dangerous. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking to improve safety and operations at the intersection of state Hwy. 178, also known as Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd., and Olson Drive. Stacey Rusch,...
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
Four-year-old boy dies in accident on western Wisconsin farm
A four-year-old boy was killed in an incident on a western Wisconsin farm Wednesday evening. The incident happened at a farm site in the Town of Peru, Dunn County, with authorities receiving a call at 8:10 p.m. that the boy had been struck by a skid steer. A Life Link...
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
Altoona gas leak causes temporary evacuations
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Some residents had to temporarily evacuate their homes Thursday due to a gas leak in Altoona. Around 6:00 p.m., the Altoona Police Department reported a gas leak near the intersection of 3rd Street East and Daniels Avenue. People living within 300 feet of the leak were temporarily evacuated by police officers and firefighters.
4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County
PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394
A 22-year-old Minnetonka man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley on Tuesday. Endre John Thorkelson was on a Kawasaki motorcycle in the left lane of eastbound I-394 when the State Patrol says he tried to pass traffic and ran off the road, side-swiped the concrete median and crashed into a road sign.
Chain Reaction Crash in Red Wing Severely Injures Lake City Woman, 3 Others
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
Suspect Still on the Loose After Stealing Vehicle in Winona
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 26th, Winona Police received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Homer Road. According to authorities, a white Dodge Ram Truck was stolen outside of the National Guard Armory. A government-owned sedan, that belonged to the owner of the white Dodge Ram, was parked next to the truck with the keys to the truck inside the sedan.
1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
Police hunting carjacker who shot father as he protected daughter at Cub Foods
Police are trying to identify a man responsible for a carjacking outside a Cub Foods, during which a 60-year-old father was shot while protecting his daughter. The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Northtown Mall Cub Foods, with the masked man pictured above believed to be behind it.
Part of County Highway U to close
County Highway U at the Union Pacific Railway tracks north of US Highway 12 will be closed beginning Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 a.m. and ending Sunday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. Union Pacific Railway crews will be making improvements to the railroad crossing creating the need for the closure. A signed detour will be posted using County Highway UU, Carmichael Road and County Highway A. The portion of the detour route along Carmichael Road is adjacent to Hudson Middle School and Hudson Prairie Elementary School.
Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River
(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
Hennepin County prosecutors accused of destroying evidence in fatal crash case
MINNEAPOLIS – Hennepin County prosecutors are accused of destroying evidence in a fatal crash case. Former Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings is facing two felony charges, including manslaughter. Cummings was pursuing a stolen vehicle last year when he crashed into another car, causing the death of Leneal Frazier. Investigators...
West Wisconsin Railroad Club Train Show
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Railroad Club is holding its 20th Train Show, October 8 & 9 at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center on Craig Road in Eau Claire. Hours are Saturday, October 8 from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, October 9 from 10 am – 3 pm.
