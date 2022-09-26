ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Charlie Crist suspends some Florida political ads as Hurricane Ian nears

By Emily L. Mahoney
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago

With Hurricane Ian threatening major damage to Florida’s Gulf Coast, Democratic nominee for governor Charlie Crist is suspending his political ads in the Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville media markets, his campaign announced Monday afternoon.

Still, Crist campaign spokeswoman Samantha Ramirez said Crist’s ads will continue running in the Miami and West Palm Beach areas.

It’s an example of how Florida politics are expected to temporarily freeze during the potential natural disaster, as the state turns all its attention to weathering what is forecast to be a major storm. Despite all the resources campaigns have spent trying to highlight their top

]]>

Comments / 1

Tampa Bay Times

When will it be Tampa Bay?

The breeze went down like a cool drink Thursday morning in Tampa Bay, a rare offering of dry September air. How could this morning, of all mornings, be open-window beautiful? We were so lucky. Almost providential. Relief mutated into wretched guilt, a stomach knot of gratitude, confusion and shame for...
