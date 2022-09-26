Charlie Crist suspends some Florida political ads as Hurricane Ian nears

With Hurricane Ian threatening major damage to Florida’s Gulf Coast, Democratic nominee for governor Charlie Crist is suspending his political ads in the Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville media markets, his campaign announced Monday afternoon.

Still, Crist campaign spokeswoman Samantha Ramirez said Crist’s ads will continue running in the Miami and West Palm Beach areas.

It’s an example of how Florida politics are expected to temporarily freeze during the potential natural disaster, as the state turns all its attention to weathering what is forecast to be a major storm. Despite all the resources campaigns have spent trying to highlight their top

