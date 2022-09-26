Read full article on original website
Related
Austin Trail of Lights tickets go on sale Thursday
Tickets to this season’s Trail of Lights will go on sale later Thursday morning. The trail is open to the public and admission is free on seven out of the 14 nights. The trail will be available starting Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.
Former Playland Park carousel to be revived at new Austin venue
Take a ride down memory lane.
Eater
Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ
Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden now Greens Garden following separation
The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation of business partners, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Celebrating 10 years of Penfold in the Park this Fall
From fairy magic, an enchanted forest and love, William Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' will be performed under the stars for Penfold in the Park, this fall. Actors Taylor Flanagan and Yunina Barbour Payne join Trevor Scott to share why audiences will love this joyful spin on the classic story.
Eater
Slab BBQ and Nomadic Beerworks Join Forces to Open a New Barbecue and Bar in Sunset Valley
Austin barbecue sandwich restaurant Slab BBQ and brewery Nomadic Beerworks opening a new barbecue and bar together this fall. The new Slab BBQ and Nomadic Outpost will be found in Sunset Valley at 6218 Brodie Lane starting Wednesday, October 19. The new restaurant will feature Slab BBQ’s barbecue sandwich menu,...
cohaitungchi.com
Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.
If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
Need a quick bite to eat? Texas taco restaurant ranked among best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the best of things around Texas, the country, and even the world there are only a few publications that truly do it right, and when we’re talking about something to eat in Texas is among the best, you know it’s legit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Enjoy year-round ecofriendly outdoor furniture from Yardbird
We are so lucky that we can spend time outside for most of the year here in Texas, and you want your space to be a personal oasis. At Yardbird they specialize in beautiful outdoor living for all. Jay Dillon, Cofounder of Yardbird joins Trevor Scott to share more about...
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
Eater
Popular Los Angeles Sushi and Steakhouse Restaurants Are Coming to Austin
Two popular Los Angeles restaurants are making their way into Texas in the downtown Austin area next year. First, there’s the Japanese restaurant Sushi Roku, which will open on 405 Colorado Street starting sometime in 2023. Then there’s the American restaurant BOA Steakhouse, to open on 300 West Fifth Street in spring 2023.
CBS Austin
Austin's most unconventional dance company Forklift Danceworks hosts fundraiser
Austin's most unconventional dance company Forklift Danceworks is hosting a dance party Thursday night. Their "Forklift Fantasia: The Shape of Water" fundraiser will help with upcoming performance projects focused on water and the people who steward it. Guests will experience a preview of The Way of Water: Waller Creek; an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alamo Drafthouse: Far from Fantastic
The nationwide dine-in cinema chain remains popular despite accusations of union busting and allegations of sexual assault. Over the years, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has become the multiplex for people who want to see films not only in a safe, comfortable space—but a cool one. The Austin-based, dine-in-theater empire is basically what the Hard Rock Cafe was in the ‘80s and ‘90s—whenever a franchise opens in a new area, it’s like the area has been blessed with a playhouse filled with pop-culture awesomeness.
Nelly performing at Longhorn City Limits before UT game
The concert is free and Nelly is scheduled to take the stage at the LBJ Lawn at 5 p.m. The lawn will open at 3. An opening act will be announced at a later date.
10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
Curbed
Grimes Is a YIMBY
The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
CBS Austin
#TBT: Bullock Museum's new exhibit 'Hilos de Tradición' showcases Mexico's diversity
Hilos de Tradición: Dresses of Mexico, an exhibition created in collaboration with the Brownsville Historical Association, opens at the Bullock Texas State History Museum this Saturday, October 1. The exhibition is presented in Spanish and English and features outfits that represent the traditional textiles, art, dance, and culture of...
Comments / 0