Austin, TX

Eater

Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ

Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Celebrating 10 years of Penfold in the Park this Fall

From fairy magic, an enchanted forest and love, William Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' will be performed under the stars for Penfold in the Park, this fall. Actors Taylor Flanagan and Yunina Barbour Payne join Trevor Scott to share why audiences will love this joyful spin on the classic story.
ROUND ROCK, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.

If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Enjoy year-round ecofriendly outdoor furniture from Yardbird

We are so lucky that we can spend time outside for most of the year here in Texas, and you want your space to be a personal oasis. At Yardbird they specialize in beautiful outdoor living for all. Jay Dillon, Cofounder of Yardbird joins Trevor Scott to share more about...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Popular Los Angeles Sushi and Steakhouse Restaurants Are Coming to Austin

Two popular Los Angeles restaurants are making their way into Texas in the downtown Austin area next year. First, there’s the Japanese restaurant Sushi Roku, which will open on 405 Colorado Street starting sometime in 2023. Then there’s the American restaurant BOA Steakhouse, to open on 300 West Fifth Street in spring 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's most unconventional dance company Forklift Danceworks hosts fundraiser

Austin's most unconventional dance company Forklift Danceworks is hosting a dance party Thursday night. Their "Forklift Fantasia: The Shape of Water" fundraiser will help with upcoming performance projects focused on water and the people who steward it. Guests will experience a preview of The Way of Water: Waller Creek; an...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Alamo Drafthouse: Far from Fantastic

The nationwide dine-in cinema chain remains popular despite accusations of union busting and allegations of sexual assault. Over the years, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has become the multiplex for people who want to see films not only in a safe, comfortable space—but a cool one. The Austin-based, dine-in-theater empire is basically what the Hard Rock Cafe was in the ‘80s and ‘90s—whenever a franchise opens in a new area, it’s like the area has been blessed with a playhouse filled with pop-culture awesomeness.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
SAN MARCOS, TX
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Curbed

Grimes Is a YIMBY

The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX

