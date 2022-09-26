ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVM

Crews on scene of fire on Benning Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a fire off Victory Drive in Columbus. There are limited details on the cause of the fire. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on this developing story.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TCSS: LaGrange HS student with gun arrested at Troup County HS

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A student from LaGrange High School in possession of a gun was arrested Wednesday morning on the campus of Troup County High School. According to a news release from Irisha Goodman, Director of Public Relations for Troup County School System, the LaGrange student was found with a gun in his waistband […]
LAGRANGE, GA
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed

The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

MCSO visits Mathews Elementary School to promote student attendance and engagement

MIDLAND, Ga. (WRBL)— The Muscogee County School District is celebrating Student Awareness Month by highlighting the critical role regular attendance plays in a student’s ability to succeed academically. This campaign was first celebrated nationally in Sept. 2013. The goal is to reduce chronic absence. “Chronic absences can be significantly reduced when schools, families, and community partners […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive

UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Crime Activity in Opelika Raises Concerns

OPELIKA — The recent rash of crime activity including gun violence and bomb threats against local schools has left many citizens feeling on edge. Following a string of shootings in Opelika over the past few months, citizens may be concerned, but Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said the best thing is to be is aware.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Chick-fil-A coming to Tuskegee University campus

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University is adding a popular fast food chain to its dining options. Chick-fil-A will soon open a licensed restaurant on the historically Black college’s campus, according to the company’s website. While other details about the new eatery haven’t been publicly released, the chain’s...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD makes drug bust during traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for the Columbus Police Department on Tuesday. According to a news release from Columbus PD, on Sept. 27, 2022, officers stopped a vehicle for a brake light violation on 39th Street near 9th Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, the smell of marijuana […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

MPD: Woman dies in shooting on Fredericksburg Drive

Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died. 30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Lee County Fair to Host Veterans Appreciation Night

Dependent children of veterans under 12 years of age receive free admission when accompanied by the veteran. Representatives from Auburn University Veterans Resources Center and Student Veterans Association will be available to share information about available resources. Veteran Services Officers from Russell County will be available to answer questions about...
LEE COUNTY, AL

