Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
MLK Drive streetscape project aims to bring beauty and access to Highway 14 entrance to Auburn
On Tuesday, the City of Auburn held a public meeting at the Boykin Center Auditorium to show preliminary plans for the Martin Luther King Drive Streetscape Project. The project is part of a two-mile beautification development along Highway 14 from North Donahue Drive to Webster Road. Jonathan Bullard, a senior...
Fire crews responding to fire on Benning Drive near Victory Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS Department is responding to a fire on Benning Road, off of Victory Drive. The fire broke out at a house located in the 1600 block of Benning Road Thursday evening. Division Chief John Shull said no injuries have been reported in the fire at this time. Shull […]
33-Year-Old Nyteisha Adeogun Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a pedestrian crash on Victory Drive near Morgan Street in Columbus. The crash happened on Wednesday around 7 a.m. that claimed a life. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WTVM
Crews on scene of fire on Benning Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a fire off Victory Drive in Columbus. There are limited details on the cause of the fire. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on this developing story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TCSS: LaGrange HS student with gun arrested at Troup County HS
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A student from LaGrange High School in possession of a gun was arrested Wednesday morning on the campus of Troup County High School. According to a news release from Irisha Goodman, Director of Public Relations for Troup County School System, the LaGrange student was found with a gun in his waistband […]
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed
The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
MCSO visits Mathews Elementary School to promote student attendance and engagement
MIDLAND, Ga. (WRBL)— The Muscogee County School District is celebrating Student Awareness Month by highlighting the critical role regular attendance plays in a student’s ability to succeed academically. This campaign was first celebrated nationally in Sept. 2013. The goal is to reduce chronic absence. “Chronic absences can be significantly reduced when schools, families, and community partners […]
Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive
UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
opelikaobserver.com
Crime Activity in Opelika Raises Concerns
OPELIKA — The recent rash of crime activity including gun violence and bomb threats against local schools has left many citizens feeling on edge. Following a string of shootings in Opelika over the past few months, citizens may be concerned, but Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said the best thing is to be is aware.
WSFA
Chick-fil-A coming to Tuskegee University campus
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University is adding a popular fast food chain to its dining options. Chick-fil-A will soon open a licensed restaurant on the historically Black college’s campus, according to the company’s website. While other details about the new eatery haven’t been publicly released, the chain’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus couple shares story about living next to carbon black manufacturing plant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A retired Oakland Park couple who lives just across the river from the Continental Carbon plant is sharing their story about the plant and the effect they believe it is having on their home. In 2007, a lawsuit was filed against Continental Carbon by another Oakland Park resident, along with the […]
Branch manager of Harris County Public Library sets sights on career transition
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – You may have known her as Stephanie Green. Having recently married, the branch manager of Harris County Public Library recently changed her name to Stephanie Barnes. Barnes has worked in her current position for six years and has her sights set on being the outreach and public services librarian for the […]
WTVM
Father of Mariah Farrow working on movie to honor CSU student killed in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years ago, a freshman at Columbus State University was killed in a blind rage by her ex-boyfriend in Phenix City. The suspect charged was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Mariah Farrow’s story was recently broadcast on an episode of “Fatal Attraction” on TV One.
UPDATE: Search underway for suspect who crashed truck into church porch, fled patrol car
UPDATE 1:27 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia State Patrol is looking for the individual suspected of crashing a truck into the brick porch of a church then fleeing a patrol vehicle upon apprehension. Preliminary details released from Georgia State Patrol state a Manchester Trooper tried to stop a truck for a […]
CPD makes drug bust during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for the Columbus Police Department on Tuesday. According to a news release from Columbus PD, on Sept. 27, 2022, officers stopped a vehicle for a brake light violation on 39th Street near 9th Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, the smell of marijuana […]
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman dies in shooting on Fredericksburg Drive
Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died. 30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was...
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Fair to Host Veterans Appreciation Night
Dependent children of veterans under 12 years of age receive free admission when accompanied by the veteran. Representatives from Auburn University Veterans Resources Center and Student Veterans Association will be available to share information about available resources. Veteran Services Officers from Russell County will be available to answer questions about...
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Comments / 1