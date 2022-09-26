ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's only food business incubator gets grant to expand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A key player in Louisville's food and beverage scene received a boost to fuel a major expansion. Congressman John Yarmuth presented Chef Space with a $330,000 check on Tuesday, funds that will allow the incubator to go from serving 31 businesses to as many as 50.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New tuition-free high school for adults now open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A first-of-its-kind adult high school is now open in Louisville. Goodwill Industries of Kentucky cut the ribbon on the Excel Center in Newburg on Monday. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Mayor Greg Fischer joined others in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the brand new campus that will help adults who dropped out of high school earn their diploma or other industry-recognized certifications.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

League of Women Voters hosts Metro Council, state representative candidates for forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The League of Women Voters hosted a Louisville candidate forum on Thursday. Watch the entire forum in the player above. Attendees included Metro Council District 21 candidates Stephen Dattilo, Betsy Ruhe, and John A Witt; Metro Council District 25 Candidates Khalil "Charlie" Batshon, and Amy Holton Stewart; and Kentucky State Representative candidates Charles Breitenbach and Rachel Roarx.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Study: Aging traffic signals driving up cost of potential one-way conversions in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study looking at converting Second and Third streets to two-way traffic found it will come with a hefty price tag due to aging street signals. Stantec completed the study for converting First Street to two-way traffic in 2009. The company was again commissioned to look at Second and Third Streets at the request of Metro Council President David James, who represents Old Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
INDIANA STATE

