WLKY.com
Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
WLKY.com
Louisville's only food business incubator gets grant to expand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A key player in Louisville's food and beverage scene received a boost to fuel a major expansion. Congressman John Yarmuth presented Chef Space with a $330,000 check on Tuesday, funds that will allow the incubator to go from serving 31 businesses to as many as 50.
WLKY.com
Indiana investing nearly $100 million on statewide electric vehicle charging network
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is going to invest nearly $100 million on a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The Federal Highway Administration approved the state's plan to use federal funding for the project. Indiana will build at least 44 charging stations, including off of Interstate-64 in Floyd County and Interstate-65...
WLKY.com
Ford investing $700 million, creating 500 new jobs at Louisville assembly plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ford Kentucky Truck Plant is getting a huge investment that will create several new jobs. On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference in which it was announced that Ford Motor Co. is investing $700 million in the plant. This move is set to...
WLKY.com
Louisville spending $32 million to address city’s housing crisis in latest round of ARP funds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer announced that the fifth round of federal American Rescue Plan money will go towards one of Louisville’s biggest issues: affordable housing. “It's a moral and economic imperative that we do this,” Fischer said. “These are our brothers and sisters, mothers, and daughters,...
WLKY.com
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders break ground on historic Parkland Library restoration project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Parkland Library has been closed since 1986, but on Thursday, community leaders broke ground on the $2.7 million renovation project. "I checked out my first library book when I was about 7 years old," said Madeline Maupin-Hicks, who grew up in Parkland. "We would stop...
WLKY.com
New study shows staffing levels at Kentucky hospitals are ‘most critical’ in recent history
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Data from an annual workforce survey of hospitals in Kentucky shows that the healthcare systems are in crisis. Conducted by the Kentucky Hospital Association, the study reveals there are 13,423 total vacancies in hospitals across the state. As a solution to the long-standing problem, KHA officials...
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
WLKY.com
Louisville organization WaterStep stands ready to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers at a Louisville-based nonprofit are working to help people in the path of Hurricane Ian as it bears down on Florida. WaterStep is building water treatment and bleach-making equipment that will be used for future natural disasters. It already has equipment ready to go, if...
WLKY.com
Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine installed in Vine Grove
VINE GROVE, Ky. — When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he overdosed in her bathroom. "That got me to thinking about making it available to...
WLKY.com
Church in east Louisville holding diaper drive Wednesday to help those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saint Bernadette Church wants to help relieve the need for diapers on Louisville's low-income and impoverished families. To do so, they're asking the community to come out and support their "Stuff the Truck" event for Diaper Need Awareness Week. The event will be taking place Wednesday...
WLKY.com
New tuition-free high school for adults now open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A first-of-its-kind adult high school is now open in Louisville. Goodwill Industries of Kentucky cut the ribbon on the Excel Center in Newburg on Monday. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Mayor Greg Fischer joined others in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the brand new campus that will help adults who dropped out of high school earn their diploma or other industry-recognized certifications.
WLKY.com
Lane closures on the Watterson this weekend: Where to expect slowdowns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers of weekend lane closures on the Watterson Expressway, I-264, in Jefferson County. Road crews will be performing concrete slab repairs in both directions of the Watterson starting 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
WLKY.com
League of Women Voters hosts Metro Council, state representative candidates for forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The League of Women Voters hosted a Louisville candidate forum on Thursday. Watch the entire forum in the player above. Attendees included Metro Council District 21 candidates Stephen Dattilo, Betsy Ruhe, and John A Witt; Metro Council District 25 Candidates Khalil "Charlie" Batshon, and Amy Holton Stewart; and Kentucky State Representative candidates Charles Breitenbach and Rachel Roarx.
WLKY.com
Study: Aging traffic signals driving up cost of potential one-way conversions in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study looking at converting Second and Third streets to two-way traffic found it will come with a hefty price tag due to aging street signals. Stantec completed the study for converting First Street to two-way traffic in 2009. The company was again commissioned to look at Second and Third Streets at the request of Metro Council President David James, who represents Old Louisville.
WLKY.com
First-of-its-kind program, with free performances by Louisville Orchestra, returns to libraries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra is offering free performances for kids and families at all 17 of Louisville’s Free Public Libraries. The program, called "Once Upon an Orchestra," is the first of its kind in the country. “It’s a true partnership,” Louisville Orchestra’s Sarah Lempke O’Hare said....
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
WLKY.com
Hello Kitty Café Truck will be in Louisville again this October
Calling all Hello Kitty fans. The popular themed food truck is coming back to Louisville again. The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be at the Oxmoor Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. It'll be near the California Pizza Kitchen between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck has been to...
