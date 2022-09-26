Either voters aren’t paying attention or have decided that the incumbents are still their best option, even in bad times, said Jessica Levinson, an ethics expert and professor at Loyola Law School. “I think there are some people who will say, ‘Do I want a Democrat who might do a questionable job or do I want a Republican who holds views that are anathema to mine?’” Levinson said. “That is not a great place to be when we’re talking about really important positions.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO