Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
MILWAUKEE - Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades 3 through 8 released by the...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian. Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning. The group makes up...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers visits U.W. campuses around the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers hosted roundtable discussions Thursday with students at University of Wisconsin campuses in Green Bay, La Crosse and Whitewater. They were able to ask the governor about current issues, such as police in schools and student debt. Gov. Evers says the amount of...
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.
WBAY Green Bay
Local non-profits prepare to help Hurricane Ian victims
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “This 48 hours right now, we’re just kind of pins and needles a little bit. But I think just remaining calm. There’s not much you can do.”. Mary Swanson is a snowbird from Wisconsin. She’s done all she can to brace for her first hurricane in Palmetto, Florida.
wearegreenbay.com
Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced
(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
doorcountydailynews.com
M/V Mark W. Barker makes Top 16 in "Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin" contest
Your votes are still needed for the M/V Mark W. Barker in the “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin” contest. Built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and launched earlier this year, the M/V Mark W. Barker was voted into the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin’s Sweet Sixteen as its fifth seed. The M/V Mark W. Barker was the first Great Lakes freighter built in the United States since the 1980s. Organized by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, voting is open for the second round by clicking this link. The vessel will face off against the 12th seeded Aerozen Advanced Performance Coating System produced by Milwaukee’s Hentzen Coatings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Fall Color Drives
If you’re seeking to cruise through the colors of autumn, Wisconsin is bristling with scenic drives, beautiful, wooded trails and stunning fall train rides. Here’s to finding the golden moments you’ve been waiting all year for. This interactive map includes up-to-date information on fall color conditions across...
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
qudach.com
A Life-Size Poop Sculpture Of Ron Johnson Is Touring Around Milwaukee
The quality mentation of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is successful Washington, D.C., connected Thursday. But backmost home, a life-sized poop mentation of him spent the time touring Milwaukee. Activists with the progressive groups NextGen PAC and MoveOn hosted events astir the metropolis with a six-foot-tall, 80-pound “scatue” of Johnson made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
Wolf or Coyote? Wisconsin DNR Issues Statement On Controversial Sightings
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is speaking out on recent reports of wolf sightings in one of the state’s counties. The called sightings are reported to be just south of the Eau Claire city limits, officials note. The reports, members of the Wisconsin DNR say, are credible. Making us wonder, what is bringing these wild animals into an area that rarely sees this type of wildlife?
WBAY Green Bay
Local help mobilizes for Florida
The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida. Relief efforts are already underway in Northeast Wisconsin for victims of Hurricane Ian. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 10 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new poll shows independent voters breaking toward the Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s top two races this fall and giving them the edge with just over a month to go until Election Day. Both GOP nominees, gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson,...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
WJFW-TV
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters
ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE
Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
Hurricane Ian: Wisconsin residents worry about their homes, neighbors in Florida
Two close friends are safe in Wisconsin but monitoring security cameras of their homes in the Naples - Bonita Springs area as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Comments / 0