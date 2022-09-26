ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Porterville Recorder

Golden State 96, Washington 87

Percentages: FG .367, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (DiVincenzo 2-3, Robinson 1-1, Baldwin Jr. 1-3, Curry 1-4, Moody 1-4, Wiggins 1-4, D.Green 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, Poole 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Poole, Robinson, Wiseman). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 4, Kuminga 4, Robinson 2,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maton in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). RBIs_Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS_Segura (6). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. MIAMI DOLPHINS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Eric Ezukanma, TE Cethan Carter and TE Hunter Long. CINCINNATI: RB Trayveon Williams, OT D'Ante Smith, OG Jackson Carman and TE Drew Sample.
NFL
Royals come into matchup with the Guardians on losing streak

Kansas City Royals (63-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Royals +108; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
Thursday's Sports In Brief

TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth without taking the field. Toronto was assured an American League wild card when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of three AL wild cards, the Blue Jays...
SPORTS
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn (5). IPHRERBBSO. Chicago. Giolito542236. Lambert H,91-301121. Bummer BS,2-62-310001. R.López W,6-4110001. Graveman H,25100001. Hendriks S,34-38100012. Minnesota. Varland532223. Jax121100. J.López110001. Thielbar L,4-31-311001. Fulmer2-300000. Megill100011. WP_Varland,...
CHICAGO, IL
Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

Chicago Fire (9-14-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -142, Chicago +320, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati is 8-6-10 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Saints QB Winston misses 3rd straight practice in London

LONDON (AP) — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again with an injured Jameis Winston sitting out a third consecutive practice Friday ahead of New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Winston has been playing through a back injury sustained in the season...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Minnesota 5, Dallas 2

Dallas101—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Rossi 1 (Addison, Shaw), 9:01 (sh). 2, Dallas, Dellandrea 1 (Heiskanen, Peterson), 13:35 (sh). 3, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Petan, Jost), 15:57 (pp). Second Period_4, Minnesota, Brodin 1 (Jost, Rossi), 14:03. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 1 (Shaw, Brodin), 2:39. 6, Dallas, Lundkvist 1 (Gurianov, Johnston), 8:33...
DALLAS, TX
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Heasley L,4-942-365411. Clarke1-300001. Keller121102. Castillo013320. Weaver231101. Detroit. Rodriguez...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

A-singled for Hedges in the 8th. 1-ran for Peralta in the 9th. E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs_Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw. Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges,...
TAMPA, FL

