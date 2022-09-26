Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 96, Washington 87
Percentages: FG .367, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (DiVincenzo 2-3, Robinson 1-1, Baldwin Jr. 1-3, Curry 1-4, Moody 1-4, Wiggins 1-4, D.Green 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, Poole 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Poole, Robinson, Wiseman). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 4, Kuminga 4, Robinson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maton in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). RBIs_Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS_Segura (6). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. MIAMI DOLPHINS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Eric Ezukanma, TE Cethan Carter and TE Hunter Long. CINCINNATI: RB Trayveon Williams, OT D'Ante Smith, OG Jackson Carman and TE Drew Sample.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Royals come into matchup with the Guardians on losing streak
Kansas City Royals (63-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Royals +108; over/under is 7...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Sports In Brief
TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth without taking the field. Toronto was assured an American League wild card when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of three AL wild cards, the Blue Jays...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn (5). IPHRERBBSO. Chicago. Giolito542236. Lambert H,91-301121. Bummer BS,2-62-310001. R.López W,6-4110001. Graveman H,25100001. Hendriks S,34-38100012. Minnesota. Varland532223. Jax121100. J.López110001. Thielbar L,4-31-311001. Fulmer2-300000. Megill100011. WP_Varland,...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play
Chicago Fire (9-14-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -142, Chicago +320, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati is 8-6-10 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati...
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
Saints QB Winston misses 3rd straight practice in London
LONDON (AP) — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again with an injured Jameis Winston sitting out a third consecutive practice Friday ahead of New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Winston has been playing through a back injury sustained in the season...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 5, Dallas 2
Dallas101—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Rossi 1 (Addison, Shaw), 9:01 (sh). 2, Dallas, Dellandrea 1 (Heiskanen, Peterson), 13:35 (sh). 3, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Petan, Jost), 15:57 (pp). Second Period_4, Minnesota, Brodin 1 (Jost, Rossi), 14:03. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 1 (Shaw, Brodin), 2:39. 6, Dallas, Lundkvist 1 (Gurianov, Johnston), 8:33...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Heasley L,4-942-365411. Clarke1-300001. Keller121102. Castillo013320. Weaver231101. Detroit. Rodriguez...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
A-singled for Hedges in the 8th. 1-ran for Peralta in the 9th. E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs_Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw. Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges,...
Comments / 0