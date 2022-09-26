ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutler Bay, FL

CBS Miami

West Miami-Dade residents clean up after strong winds knock out power

MIAMI - Residents in the Fountainbleau community near Westchester cleaned up debris Wednesday after strong winds on Tuesday night uprooted trees, knocked down utility poles and damaged fences.The sudden strike of those winds left dozens of homeowners without power on Wednesday despite the efforts of FPL crews that responded to the area near S.W. 4th St. and 81st Ave.Dramatic cell phone video obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench shows what happened at 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday when debris carried by strong winds flew in to a transformer, causing it to explode as power was knocked out."Oh My God," one neighbor could...
WSVN-TV

Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian

(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
Click10.com

Davie farms damaged by powerful winds from Hurricane Ian

DAVIE, Fla. – Along orange drive in Davie is the nonprofit Happi Farm, which reaches out to people with special needs through animal interaction. On Tuesday, the outer bands from Hurricane Ian tore up the farm. “I wanted to stay at the farm so I could keep an eye...
Click10.com

Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which was spread out along Southwest Fourth Street Tuesday evening. “I told...
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
Click10.com

Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
WSVN-TV

Miami braces for flooding caused by king tides

MIAMI (WSVN) - King tides and Hurricane Ian’s outer bands is expected to dump heavy rain throughout South Florida. South Florida may be out of the cone of concern, but we’re not in the clear just yet. Parts of Miami have already dealt with flooding throughout the day,...
CBS Miami

Sandbag locations set up to help residents ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall

MIAMI - Cities across South Florida passed out sandbags on Tuesday ahead of heavy rain expected from Hurricane Ian. In Miami Gardens public works staff shoveled sand into bags in the rain beginning at 6:30 a.m. "You want to be prepared you don't want to get flooded or anything like that that can cause major damage so you want to make sure you're prepared," said Jermaine Joseph who came out to get sandbags after hearing from city officials. "Just taking precautions. The city said so, I just followed," he added. The site off of NW 183rd...
CBS Miami

Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park

FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday

(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
