WSVN-TV
Outer bands of Hurricane Ian leave hefty clean up for Miami-Dade residents
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong gusts spawned by the outer bands of Ian as the center of the storm passed by South Florida in the Gulf overnight, still left lots of damage to clean up. Residents experienced some wicked weather, Tuesday night, as the outer bands of Ian left...
WSVN-TV
South Florida rescue teams mobilize to assist areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders have headed out to help storm stricken parts of the state where residents are barely beginning to put their lives back together. Rescue teams have been dropping into areas that can’t be accessed right now after Hurricane Ian hit the west coast of Florida.
West Miami-Dade residents clean up after strong winds knock out power
MIAMI - Residents in the Fountainbleau community near Westchester cleaned up debris Wednesday after strong winds on Tuesday night uprooted trees, knocked down utility poles and damaged fences.The sudden strike of those winds left dozens of homeowners without power on Wednesday despite the efforts of FPL crews that responded to the area near S.W. 4th St. and 81st Ave.Dramatic cell phone video obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench shows what happened at 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday when debris carried by strong winds flew in to a transformer, causing it to explode as power was knocked out."Oh My God," one neighbor could...
WSVN-TV
Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
Click10.com
Davie farms damaged by powerful winds from Hurricane Ian
DAVIE, Fla. – Along orange drive in Davie is the nonprofit Happi Farm, which reaches out to people with special needs through animal interaction. On Tuesday, the outer bands from Hurricane Ian tore up the farm. “I wanted to stay at the farm so I could keep an eye...
Click10.com
Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which was spread out along Southwest Fourth Street Tuesday evening. “I told...
Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
Click10.com
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
Click10.com
Officials in SW Miami-Dade prepare as combination of Ian, king tides bring flood risk
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Flooding was top of mind for officials in southwest Miami-Dade Monday, as heavy rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian threatened to combine with king tides to produce a flood hazard for the area. South Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team prepare supplies at RSW Airport in Fort Myers
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from the Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue Team arrived at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers to prep supplies as they make their way to areas that experienced the most destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The team left from their headquarters in...
WSVN-TV
Miami braces for flooding caused by king tides
MIAMI (WSVN) - King tides and Hurricane Ian’s outer bands is expected to dump heavy rain throughout South Florida. South Florida may be out of the cone of concern, but we’re not in the clear just yet. Parts of Miami have already dealt with flooding throughout the day,...
WSVN-TV
Search and rescue teams sent to West Coast in support of Hurricane Ian
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida search and rescue crews are ready to give their support to the west coast of Florida. Members of Florida Task Force 2 took boats and other equipment on Wednesday to the West Coast. They will wait for the storm to clear, along Alligator...
Click10.com
Parts of Miami-Dade prone to flooding brace for heavy rains brought by Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Downpours from Hurricane Ian are already hitting parts of South Florida, with more rain on the way. Heavy and gusty storms passed through and lashed Downtown Miami, causing some minor flooding. Some backed up, clogged water forced one manhole cover to bubble up. “It was pouring pretty...
Click10.com
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
Sandbag locations set up to help residents ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall
MIAMI - Cities across South Florida passed out sandbags on Tuesday ahead of heavy rain expected from Hurricane Ian. In Miami Gardens public works staff shoveled sand into bags in the rain beginning at 6:30 a.m. "You want to be prepared you don't want to get flooded or anything like that that can cause major damage so you want to make sure you're prepared," said Jermaine Joseph who came out to get sandbags after hearing from city officials. "Just taking precautions. The city said so, I just followed," he added. The site off of NW 183rd...
WSVN-TV
Pilots assess damage to planes caused by Hurricane Ian’s strong winds at North Perry Airport
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - All over the tarmac at North Perry Airport, planes were tossed around and scattered across the runway like toys. When the sun came out Wednesday morning, pilots came out to see what the damage was like, with some being luckier than others. “I knew there...
Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park
FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
Coast Guard Sets Up Command Post In Miami For Hurricane Ian Response
The crews will focus on search-and-rescue before assessing damage.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday
(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
