Salt Lake City, UT

Porterville Recorder

Golden State 96, Washington 87

Percentages: FG .367, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (DiVincenzo 2-3, Robinson 1-1, Baldwin Jr. 1-3, Curry 1-4, Moody 1-4, Wiggins 1-4, D.Green 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, Poole 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Poole, Robinson, Wiseman). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 4, Kuminga 4, Robinson 2,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; J.Abreu, Chicago, .306; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .302; Altuve, Houston, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 130; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
MLB
Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

Chicago Fire (9-14-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -142, Chicago +320, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati is 8-6-10 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

A-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 7th. c-struck out for Sheets in the 8th. 1-ran for Sánchez in the 6th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th. E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). RBIs_Gonzàlez (11), Payton (1), Vaughn (75), Abreu (75), Gordon 2 (47), Jeffers (26). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn.
CHICAGO, IL
Swiderski and Charlotte FC host the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (11-17-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +145, Charlotte FC +171, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Heasley L,4-942-365411. Clarke1-300001. Keller121102. Castillo013320. Weaver231101. Detroit. Rodriguez...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

A-singled for Hedges in the 8th. 1-ran for Peralta in the 9th. E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs_Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw. Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges,...
TAMPA, FL

