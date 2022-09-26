Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Heat reacts to Tagovailoa’s injury: ‘That was scary.’ Also, Kyle Lowry talks training camp
As training camp continues in the Bahamas, the Miami Heat spent Thursday night watching the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals inside a restaurant at Baha Mar resort.
Golden State 96, Washington 87
Percentages: FG .367, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (DiVincenzo 2-3, Robinson 1-1, Baldwin Jr. 1-3, Curry 1-4, Moody 1-4, Wiggins 1-4, D.Green 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, Poole 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Poole, Robinson, Wiseman). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 4, Kuminga 4, Robinson 2,...
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; J.Abreu, Chicago, .306; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .302; Altuve, Houston, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 130; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play
Chicago Fire (9-14-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -142, Chicago +320, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati is 8-6-10 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati...
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
A-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 7th. c-struck out for Sheets in the 8th. 1-ran for Sánchez in the 6th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th. E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). RBIs_Gonzàlez (11), Payton (1), Vaughn (75), Abreu (75), Gordon 2 (47), Jeffers (26). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn.
Swiderski and Charlotte FC host the Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (11-17-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +145, Charlotte FC +171, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the...
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O'Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1). IPHRERBBSO. Kansas City. Heasley L,4-942-365411. Clarke1-300001. Keller121102. Castillo013320. Weaver231101. Detroit. Rodriguez...
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
A-singled for Hedges in the 8th. 1-ran for Peralta in the 9th. E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs_Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw. Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges,...
