Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
WWMTCw
Calhoun County jury finds man guilty of murder, armed robbery after 3-day trial
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Kolbie McGinn was 17 when he was accused of a murder and armed robbery of a 27-year-old man. Three years later, a Calhoun County jury found McGinn, now 20, guilty of the murder after a three-day trial and over a hour of deliberations, according to the county prosecutor's office.
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
WWMTCw
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
Sheriff’s deputy unfairly blamed in fatal crash, attorney says
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A former sheriff’s deputy charged in a fatal crash was following department policy and had a training officer in his patrol car when the crash occurred, his attorney said. Thomas Raymond Goggins, 42, is charged with misdemeanor driving offenses in the June 12 crash...
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
Martin man pleads guilty to soliciting teens online
A man accused of soliciting sex from teenagers online has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
Deputy charged in deadly crash drove as trained, says defense
The Allegan County sheriff's deputy who was driving when a cruiser struck another car, killing a 74-year-old woman, will face misdemeanor charges.
WWMTCw
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
‘Hard time to be a police officer’: How social worker helps GRPD
Each day, Julie Holmes-Markowski helps Grand Rapids police officers cope with the tense environment they work in.
WWMTCw
Muskegon Heights man arrested, faces charges in shooting near GVSU campus
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man from Muskegon Heights Tuesday afternoon on charges related to a shooting of four people, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at an off-campus party at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale Township, near Grand Valley State University,...
Charges filed against suspect after shooting involving Grand Rapids police
Charges have been filed against a man who was shot after pointing a gun at Grand Rapids police officers last month, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced.
Man accused of pointing gun at two GRPD officers during car break-in investigation facing charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of breaking into cars in August who was shot during a confrontation with Grand Rapids police is now facing charges. Tristin Melchizadek Walker now faces carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
WWMT
Teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two males, including a juvenile were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old Battle Creek boy last week. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six...
Two teens arraigned, accused in drive-by Battle Creek shooting that killed 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- Two teens have been arraigned on murder charges for their alleged participation in a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old boy. Calhoun County prosecutors said that Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 16, are both charged with murder in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner. Smith...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater man gets suspended jail time, 30 months probation for attempted 2nd degree CSC
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater man was given a one year suspended jail sentence and placed on probation for 30 months on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a no contest plea to an amended count of attempted second degree criminal sexual conduct. 24-year-old Samuel...
Kent Co. prosecutor charges election worker after alleged illegal activity
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed charges against an election worker Wednesday, stemming from alleged illegal activity during the 2022 Primary Election.
