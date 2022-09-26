Expect long waits as timed entry to go away at Arches National Park

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Visitors to Arches National Park are being warned about upcoming long lines as the timed entry system goes away next week.

Starting on Oct. 4, the test of the timed entry pilot system will end, allowing visitors to enter the park whenever they wish, as long as they have patience. The pilot program which staggered entry times and limited their availability to guests began on April 3.

Officials will now analyze the data collected during the test to determine whether to continue the program in the future in hopes of alleviating traffic congestion in the park.

"The pilot met many of the goals we set out to achieve, including distributing visitation throughout the day and improving visitor experiences, and it provided data that will inform our next steps,” said Arches Superintendent Patricia Trap.

With timed entry, Arches National Park is telling visitors beginning on Oct. 4 to prepare for increased wait times to enter, as well as crowded trails and parking lots. Officials also said temporary delays at the entrance gates could last up to 5 hours.