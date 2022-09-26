Read full article on original website
Laredo Airport conducts Tri Annual Disaster Drill
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - From explosions to paramedics saving lives, all this happened at the Laredo International Airport airfield Wednesday morning. But relax... it was all a drill. It was all a drill. Officials say they plan these drills for two years and on Wednesday, September 28, they showed them...
NeighborWorks Laredo asks community to take part in survey
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local group that helps families buy or rent a home is needs your help. NeighborWorks Laredo has been around since 1991, they are working on their strategic plan for the next three years, so they are asking members of the community or organizations they work with to fill out a survey.
Chlorine conversion completed; residents still seeing cloudy water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The 30-day maintenance at the water plants is over but some residents say the water still smells and looks a little funky. The City of Laredo conducted its routine chlorine conversion process; however, some are saying the water is still coming out cloudy. The Laredo Utilities...
Airport drill to cause closures Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A quick reminder in case you see several law enforcement entities Wednesday at the Laredo International Airport. The city says it’s all part of a drill. On September 29, the city will practice its response time in case of a crash. Several local and federal...
UISD moves forward with middle school on Mines Road despite air quality concerns
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A new middle school is being built a mile close to the Midwest Sterilization facility who is reportedly releasing the toxic chemical ethylene oxide. While the school is currently under construction, some Laredoans are concerned about the future of their children’s health. Muellar Elementary is...
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Spending time at the pool is just one way to cool off during the hot summer months. People in Laredo have used this way to beat the heat. Some have even rented their own pools for parties; however, the City of Laredo says they have started flagging properties that have rented their pools.
Fire reported in Mines Road area
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Fire officials are responding to not one but two fires in north Laredo. According to reports, the fire happened at around 5 p.m. near the Mines Road area. Right now, there is a lot of smoke in the area. Residents are being asked to avoid the area...
Laredo Parks Dept. talks 5K on the Runway
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to run on the runway!. The city is hosting its second annual 5K Run on the Runway event at the Laredo Airport base. Organizers say last year’s event was such as success that they decided to bring it...
Agents find body of deceased migrant during rescue call
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a tragic ending to an all too familiar tale for Border Patrol agents. A person found dead has been confirmed to have crossed into the U.S. illegally. Agents responded to a call about a group of people lost in the brushes south of Laredo.
Laredoans take part in city’s Manual Labor Job Fair
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held its Manual Labor Job Fair on Thursday morning. Several jobseekers showed up to see what opportunities were available. If you did not get a chance to take part in the event, you still have a chance to apply for several vacant positions.
Webb County Fire officials investigating fire that destroyed mobile homes
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - County fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed three mobile homes over the weekend. According to the Webb County Fire Department, the fire was reported on Sunday morning before six when the Rio Bravo Fire Department was called out to a tree fire in El Cenizo.
Agents foil human smuggling attempt on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt after they noticed a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the highway. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when agents at the north station were patrolling I-35 and they noticed a car driving the wrong direction on the southbound lane.
Warm Dry Days, Cool Clear Dawns
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass characterized by warm sunny days with low humidity and cool clear nights will merge with another large dry airmass over the Great Lakes. This will provide our area with very little day to day change in our Fall-like weather pattern. This morning’s 61F low temperature was the coolest dawn since we reached 61F on April 9.
Two Laredo men sentenced to prison for kidnapping scheme
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are sentenced to federal prison for kidnapping and holding four victims for ransom. Jesus Ochoa, 27, a Laredo resident and Luis Armando Garcia, 29, a Mexican Citizen illegally living in Laredo pleaded guilty to the charges. Back in Nov. of 2020, Ochoa and Garcia...
Laredo Homeless Coalition discuss possible expansion at Bethany House
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Homeless Coalition meets every month to discuss issues that affect the un-housed community. Many organizations that deal with the homeless population attend the meeting such as Border Region Behavioral Health Center and Bethany House of Laredo. Officials with Bethany House say the organization helps...
Pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning we are in the mid 60s and then it will warm up in the afternoon. Today sunny skies with a high of 91 and winds from the north. Nice cool for tonight with a low of 66. We will continue to wake up to...
Gilbert Gonzalez running for City Councilmember District 1
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gilbert Gonzalez is throwing his hat into the race for city council member in District 1 for this upcoming election. Gonzalez says he is retiring after 24 years of service at the Webb County Youth Village and he is ready to serve his community full time.
KGNS News Anchor speaks to students about mental health
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In effort to break the stigma and create support for mental health, KGNS News Anchor Ruben Villarreal was a speaker for one of the events held at TAMIU. Ruben spoke to students about his personal experience with mental illness. After he spoke, he answered questions from...
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is caught at a local high school. Laredo Police arrested 17-year-old Angel Villalobos at LBJ High School Thursday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The incident happened on Sept. 5 when officers were...
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is taken to the hospital after an apparent accident in north Laredo. The accident happened on Saturday at around 7 p.m. near 424 East Del Mar Boulevard. According to officers at the scene, a vehicle allegedly hit the motorcyclist causing him to fall. No...
