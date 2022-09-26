Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Claim a Huge Bonus for MNF

New York Post readers can take advantage of a huge new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL . Check out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars for tonight’s MNF matchup between the Cowboys and Giants.

While the NFC East has been the laughing stock for the past couple of years, it always possesses a fun divisional race between the middling teams throughout the season.

Tonight’s primetime matchup features two teams, from that division with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants.

The Cowboys came into the season as the favorite to win the division, that is until quarterback Dak Prescott went down with an injury for an extended period of time.

While Cooper Rush has led them to victory in his first start, it’s hard to imagine a backup quarterback can sustain that level of success throughout the season as more teams get tape on him.

The Giants went into this year with some hype surrounding them to make a much-needed leap after a coaching staff overhaul. So far, living up to the hype, they still have issues on the defensive end.

While I like the Giants to pull this off, I am also eyeing a player prop for my betting interests. That is fading Ezekiel Elliott, taking under 2.5 receptions.

Throughout the past few seasons, backup running back Tony Pollard has been nipping at Zeke’s heels in what could be a positional takeover. Zeke has been regressing hard, while Pollard has excelled in his limited opportunities.

Zeke has only had four targets, two in each game with one reception in each. Pollard has cemented himself as the primary receiving back, and this game should be no different.

