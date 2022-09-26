ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid walks the runway in Milan with Leo DiCaprio’s ex in the front row

By Maria Loreto
 3 days ago

The rumors of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are still going strong. This past week, Hadid walked the runway at the Versace Fashion Show, with Leo’s ex, Camila Morrone , sitting at the front row of her show.

Gigi Hadid's dad Mohamed shares insight on rumors she's dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos & Leo DiCaprio attend Anna Wintour's party in New York

Hadid looked focus as she walked down the runway, wearing an all black outfit with some striking eye shadow.

Morrone was photographed in her front row seat. She was also wearing an all black outfit made up of a stylish corset, some pants and heels. She had her hair loose with a fringe.

Neither DiCaprio nor Hadid have confirmed rumors of their romance but they’ve been seen spending time together at different locations, including restaurants and throughout Fashion Week. A variety of sources have spoken to different publications and shared how their relationship appears to be serious. “They are fully seeing each other,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight . “Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They’ve been hanging out a lot and are very into each other.”

DiCaprio and Morrone broke up earlier this year, with the media learning of it in August. The couple had dated for four years.

In the case of Hadid, she’d previously dated Zayn Malik , with whom she had an on and off relationship that lasted several years. They have a child together called Khai who recently celebrated her second birthday.

