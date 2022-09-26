ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Market to return to Petco Park

By Natanya Faitelson
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres announced Monday that the annual Holiday Market will return to Petco Park this season.

The market at Gallagher Square will begin Thursday, December 1 and will conclude on Friday, December 23. The 18-night event will feature local artisan shops, lighting displays, seasonal food and beverages, and holiday characters, including Santa Claus.

Once guests enter the market, they will be able to purchase a vast array of gifts including French goods, candles, handmade and fine jewelry, wooden toys, teas and much more, according to the Padres’ press release.

Not only this, the event will also feature a 30-foot tall Christmas tree, along with a walkthrough lighting display and a carousel. As if that weren’t enough, there will also be live entertainment on select nights for attendees to enjoy.

Seasonal holiday food will also be available for purchase at the market. The selection of holiday treats available will vary from cider, mulled wine, bratwurst, short bread and many other delicious options.

The market will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Although there is no time limit on how long one can enjoy the market, guests will have to purchase pre-designated entry time slot tickets.

Tickets for the Holiday Market at Petco Park are on sale now and start at $10 for kids and $14 for adults, with prices varying by date and time selected. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Padres website.

