Columbia, MO

Columbia to host ceremony Tuesday for groundbreaking of new fire station

By Ryan Shiner
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Columbia will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new fire station.

The ceremony for Fire Station No. 11 will take place 3 p.m. Tuesday at 6909 Scott Blvd.

A press release stated speakers for the event will include: Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer and Acting Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr.

Residents who wish to attend can park along the sidewalk of Montauk Court within the nearby subdivision named Deerfield Ridge, located east of the construction site.

939theeagle.com

Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction

Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri special task force starts assessment in Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) After driving 18 hours, a Missouri Task Force One specialty team began its assessment in Cape Coral, Florida. The team deployed Tuesday and Gale Blomenkamp -- Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief -- said they should be there 10 days or fewer. The team consists of one team leader, two small The post Missouri special task force starts assessment in Florida appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
News Break
Politics
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

