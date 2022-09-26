Columbia to host ceremony Tuesday for groundbreaking of new fire station

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Columbia will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new fire station.

The ceremony for Fire Station No. 11 will take place 3 p.m. Tuesday at 6909 Scott Blvd.

A press release stated speakers for the event will include: Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer and Acting Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr.

Residents who wish to attend can park along the sidewalk of Montauk Court within the nearby subdivision named Deerfield Ridge, located east of the construction site.

