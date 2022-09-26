Read full article on original website
BYU Enemy Scouting Report: Utah State Aggies
Spread: -24.5 (BYU) The season started off innocuously enough, with a win over a dreadful UCONN team before getting shutout and blown out by No. 1 Alabama. There’s no shame in that. What there is shame in, is losing to an FCS opponent at home. Weber State not only...
BYU Football Makes Funny Hype Video For Utah State Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will square off against rival Utah State tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It might be the last meeting between the two schools for a long time. There are no future matchups in 2023, BYU’s first year in the Big 12 Conference, and beyond.
BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game
PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
Racist comments made at Utah high school girls soccer game under investigation
Girls from Provo and Salem Hills' soccer teams were playing into overtime Thursday night when the referee called a foul, said one of the Provo team captains.
Army says it’s making changes after drowning of Utah solider
A Utah soldier drowned last year due, at least in part, to an inadequate safety vest and a lack of protocols by U.S. Army special forces, according to an investigator’s report.
Church announces all members, missionaries accounted for following Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says everyone from the Tampa and Fort Lauderdale mission, the missions most impacted, are all safe and accounted for. Missionaries were removed from harms way Monday. The Church also had supplies, materials, tools, water and shelf...
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
Attempted kidnapping near Utah junior high has school, police warning parents
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Bennion Junior High School. Taylorsville Police said the subject was on foot and asked the child if they wanted to go for a ride. Taylorsville Police also seemingly contradicted this and said that no vehicle was involved. The school...
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction. But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an...
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
Utah Transit Authority changing PC-SLC Connect route, frequency
The Utah Transit Authority announced a series of route changes Wednesday due to a bus driver shortage. The Park City-Salt Lake City Connect bus route will be significantly reduced as part of the new schedule adjustments. The west-bound bus currently starts at Kimball Junction and runs through the University of...
Two Utah cities rank in the top 20 for most improved job outlook
(The Center Square) - West Valley City and Salt Lake City rank in the top 20 of WalletHub's latest list of cities where unemployment is improving the most. The Wednesday report shows West Valley City's unemployment rate for August was 2.10%. The figure is 2.2% less than July and 29.76% less than August 2021. The city's unemployment rate has dropped 61.30% since August 2020 and is 18.3% lower than in August 2019. The city ranked 11th in the report.
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument
SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
