Officials: Kennywood Park uses same security system as Acrisure Stadium’s new security technology

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — On Monday, Channel 11 confirmed with Kennywood officials that the park’s new security system comes from “Evolv,” which is the same company that provided Acrisure Stadium’s new security technology.

We previously reported that the technology employs a screening tool that allows attendees to walk through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> ‘Everyone started running’: Witnesses recount the moment shots rang out at Kennywood Park

Investigators and park officials have not confirmed whether or not the gunman was able to bypass this technology when he entered the park with a gun. It’s unclear if the gunman could have somehow obtained the weapon once beyond the security entryways.

When reached for comment about the shooting, a spokesperson for Evolv Technology said: “We share concern for the victims of the shooting that took place at Kennywood over the weekend as well as all the individuals, families and children who have been impacted by the trauma surrounding this incident. We are deeply committed to our mission of making places where people gather safer. We have been in contact with our customer to offer our assistance and support and note that the facts are still emerging.”

Channel 11 also reached out to a spokesman for the Steelers regarding the Evolv Technology at Acrisure. That spokesman said, “Our staff constantly reviews our security measures to make sure our buildings are as safe an environment as possible.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group