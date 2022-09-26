ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Officials: Kennywood Park uses same security system as Acrisure Stadium’s new security technology

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — On Monday, Channel 11 confirmed with Kennywood officials that the park’s new security system comes from “Evolv,” which is the same company that provided Acrisure Stadium’s new security technology.

We previously reported that the technology employs a screening tool that allows attendees to walk through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

Investigators and park officials have not confirmed whether or not the gunman was able to bypass this technology when he entered the park with a gun. It’s unclear if the gunman could have somehow obtained the weapon once beyond the security entryways.

When reached for comment about the shooting, a spokesperson for Evolv Technology said: “We share concern for the victims of the shooting that took place at Kennywood over the weekend as well as all the individuals, families and children who have been impacted by the trauma surrounding this incident. We are deeply committed to our mission of making places where people gather safer. We have been in contact with our customer to offer our assistance and support and note that the facts are still emerging.”

Channel 11 also reached out to a spokesman for the Steelers regarding the Evolv Technology at Acrisure. That spokesman said, “Our staff constantly reviews our security measures to make sure our buildings are as safe an environment as possible.”

