3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you’re thinking, that's what insurance is for…
How to enter a closing on WFMY News 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — How to enter a closing on our website:. If you have a closing code, go to /closenow. You will only be able to enter your closing code through this online portal. Enter your ID number and your password. Select the status of your school or business.
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
Co-op retail space in Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro helps fill store fronts at the mall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not always easy to get your business off the ground. That’s why there’s a venue for entrepreneurs to get their start. It’s called The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre. “It’s a great place to start your business, grow your business, then move on…that’s what it’s all about,” […]
Lawndale Drive closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Fresh Market looks to hire more than 1,600 workers
The Fresh Market is looking to add 10 to 15 new full- and part-time workers at each of its stores, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based grocer announced this week. During a focused hiring event next month, The Fresh Market will seek to add 1,600 employees at its 160 stores across 22 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
wfmynews2.com
LIST | Schools in the Triad closed, operating remotely Friday due to severe weather threat
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple school districts in the Piedmont Triad will be closed or operating remotely Friday due to Hurricane Ian, tropical storm warnings, and its associated risks of flooding and high winds. Here's a list of schools in the area that have announced changes. SCHOOLS CLOSED. Alamance-Burlington...
WXII 12
What supplies you may need ahead of rain and wind from Ian
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with an owner of a Triad hardware supply store to understand what you may need ahead of the rain and wind from Hurricane Ian this weekend. WXII 12 News talked with Michael Mickiewicz, store owner of Ace Hardware in Kernersville, Thursday. Ian...
Hurricane Ian is headed for North Carolina, NCDOT and the American Red Cross prepare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many school districts have made the decision to either cancel school Friday or operate remotely. This is all because of the nasty weather headed to our area. With winds expected to be 50 miles per hour, it can be dangerous for a school bus or anyone...
getnews.info
Davis Roofing Company Explains Benefits of Asphalt Roofing
Davis Roofing Company is a top-rated residential and commercial roofing company. In a recent update, the agency outlined the benefits of asphalt roofing. Archdale, NC – In a website post, Davis Roofing Company outlined the benefits of asphalt roofing. The top-rated roofing company Archdale mentioned that asphalt shingles are...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Government Vacancy Rate Hits 15 Percent
It’s hard to find good help these days, and Guilford County Manager Mike Halford knows that as well as anyone. He recently told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that, of 2,900 positions in Guilford County government, over 15 percent are currently vacant. “Right now, we’re sitting at about...
WXII 12
Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
WXII 12
Triad schools closing, remote learning due to Ian's potential flooding and high winds risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Ian approaches North Carolina, Triad schools are preparing by announcing closures and remote learning days. Here are the school systems that have announced changes in preparation for the storm system:. Alamance-Burlington School System. Alamance-Burlington Schools announced that schools will be closed this Friday for all...
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
Women's Only 5K in Greensboro postponed due to hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health announced Tuesday that the Women's Only 5K set for Saturday, Oct. 1, will be postponed to a later date due to expected rain from Hurricane Ian. A new date has not yet been announced. "With the approach of possible high winds and rain from...
Summerfield neighbors express concern over potential development
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A letter is creating concerns for people in the Elmhurst Estate community in Summerfield. They worry the proposal to add more than 80 homes in the neighborhood will create more congestion getting in and out of the community. Homeowners feel there is a better way to do things. April Westenburg and […]
Multiple Piedmont Triad school systems will either be closed or remote Friday ahead of storm over weekend
(WGHP) — All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach North Carolina, according to a GCS news release. All evening events have been canceled. Saturday events for GCS could be impacted as well. All Davidson County Schools students will also learn remotely on Friday. Surry County […]
