Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you’re thinking, that's what insurance is for…
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to enter a closing on WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How to enter a closing on our website:. If you have a closing code, go to /closenow. You will only be able to enter your closing code through this online portal. Enter your ID number and your password. Select the status of your school or business.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Reidsville, NC
Greensboro, NC
Health
Greensboro, NC
Coronavirus
WFMY NEWS2

Lawndale Drive closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch

Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
GREENSBORO, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Fresh Market looks to hire more than 1,600 workers

The Fresh Market is looking to add 10 to 15 new full- and part-time workers at each of its stores, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based grocer announced this week. During a focused hiring event next month, The Fresh Market will seek to add 1,600 employees at its 160 stores across 22 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

What supplies you may need ahead of rain and wind from Ian

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with an owner of a Triad hardware supply store to understand what you may need ahead of the rain and wind from Hurricane Ian this weekend. WXII 12 News talked with Michael Mickiewicz, store owner of Ace Hardware in Kernersville, Thursday. Ian...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
getnews.info

Davis Roofing Company Explains Benefits of Asphalt Roofing

Davis Roofing Company is a top-rated residential and commercial roofing company. In a recent update, the agency outlined the benefits of asphalt roofing. Archdale, NC – In a website post, Davis Roofing Company outlined the benefits of asphalt roofing. The top-rated roofing company Archdale mentioned that asphalt shingles are...
ARCHDALE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Government Vacancy Rate Hits 15 Percent

It’s hard to find good help these days, and Guilford County Manager Mike Halford knows that as well as anyone. He recently told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners that, of 2,900 positions in Guilford County government, over 15 percent are currently vacant. “Right now, we’re sitting at about...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Summerfield neighbors express concern over potential development

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A letter is creating concerns for people in the Elmhurst Estate community in Summerfield. They worry the proposal to add more than 80 homes in the neighborhood will create more congestion getting in and out of the community. Homeowners feel there is a better way to do things. April Westenburg and […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple Piedmont Triad school systems will either be closed or remote Friday ahead of storm over weekend

(WGHP) — All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach North Carolina, according to a GCS news release. All evening events have been canceled. Saturday events for GCS could be impacted as well. All Davidson County Schools students will also learn remotely on Friday. Surry County […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
