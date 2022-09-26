ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia, Flagler Schools Announce Closure for Hurricane Ian

Both the Volusia and Flagler County school districts have announced closures in anticipation of the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Volusia Schools have announced their schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Flagler Schools have announced their schools will be closed through the end of the week. “This is not a...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning

Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County

SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

11 a.m. update: storm path shifts east closer to Osceola, expect flooding rains, and to shelter in place through Thursday

Osceola County officials said to expect high-end tropical storm-force winds and possible hurricane wind conditions starting Wednesday morning, and continuing through early Friday due to slow-moving Hurricane Ian. As well, 6-8 inches of rain are forecast in that period, which should have the attention of those living in low-lying areas.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Ian now a Category 3; NHC path now brings core of storm inland just west of Osceola

This morning the National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a major Category 3 storm, with sustained winds of 125 mph -- a 20 mph jump from the 11 p.m. advisory. The path of projected movement now brings Ian onshore near Tampa, moving north-northeast through western Polk County, and up through Sumter County. It's forecast to make its closest pass to Osceola, about 50 miles to the west of Kissimmee and St. Cloud and maybe 30 miles from Celebration. The storm's hurricane force winds currently extend 35 miles from the center, so it's likely the western parts of the county will see winds of 75 mph or so, and possible for central and eastern parts. Keep in mind, the track has been edging eastward ever since Saturday, so it's possible this could change.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday

The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia officials urge residents to continue storm preparations

As Tropical Storm Ian approaches southwest Florida, some forecast models show the track moving slightly westward, while others show it tracking more to the east, so Volusia County isn’t out of the woods yet. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

