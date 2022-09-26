Read full article on original website
Related
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia, Flagler Schools Announce Closure for Hurricane Ian
Both the Volusia and Flagler County school districts have announced closures in anticipation of the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Volusia Schools have announced their schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Flagler Schools have announced their schools will be closed through the end of the week. “This is not a...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning
Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
leesburg-news.com
Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County
SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
aroundosceola.com
11 a.m. update: storm path shifts east closer to Osceola, expect flooding rains, and to shelter in place through Thursday
Osceola County officials said to expect high-end tropical storm-force winds and possible hurricane wind conditions starting Wednesday morning, and continuing through early Friday due to slow-moving Hurricane Ian. As well, 6-8 inches of rain are forecast in that period, which should have the attention of those living in low-lying areas.
aroundosceola.com
Ian now a Category 3; NHC path now brings core of storm inland just west of Osceola
This morning the National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a major Category 3 storm, with sustained winds of 125 mph -- a 20 mph jump from the 11 p.m. advisory. The path of projected movement now brings Ian onshore near Tampa, moving north-northeast through western Polk County, and up through Sumter County. It's forecast to make its closest pass to Osceola, about 50 miles to the west of Kissimmee and St. Cloud and maybe 30 miles from Celebration. The storm's hurricane force winds currently extend 35 miles from the center, so it's likely the western parts of the county will see winds of 75 mph or so, and possible for central and eastern parts. Keep in mind, the track has been edging eastward ever since Saturday, so it's possible this could change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday
The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
National Weather Service issues tropical storm and flood watches for Marion County
This morning the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch and flood warning for Marion County. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions with winds between 39 mph and 73 mph are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Hurricane Ian is expected to approach...
Polk County Waste & Recycling Hurricane Ian Schedule￼
There will be no residential collection on Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29. These customers will be serviced next week, October 5, and October 6. There is no change to Friday’s collection service schedule. The North Central Landfill will be closed Wednesday, September 28, and may open on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pasco County Issues Evacuations For Zones A, B, & C
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Government is issuing a mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Hurricane Ian churns off the Gulf Coast. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected to impact Pasco County
villages-news.com
Publix stores in The Villages closing earlier than planned due to hurricane threat
All Publix grocery stores in The Villages are closing at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28 due to the hurricane threat. The stores were originally scheduled to close at 6 p.m., but the closings have been pushed up to noon. Stores located in the Sumter and Lake counties sections of The Villages...
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia officials urge residents to continue storm preparations
As Tropical Storm Ian approaches southwest Florida, some forecast models show the track moving slightly westward, while others show it tracking more to the east, so Volusia County isn’t out of the woods yet. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County residents who live east of I-95 should prepare to evacuate, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials on Tuesday told residents who live east of Interstate 95, or in mobile homes or low-lying flood-prone areas, to prepare to evacuate as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. All residents in the county are being urged to complete their hurricane...
Citrus County Issues Mandatory Evacuation For Zone A, Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION for Zone A. This zone includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. Highway 19. All other areas are advised
WFTV
Volusia, Flagler residents prepare for Hurricane Ian, some residents asked to prepare to evacuate
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — People in Volusia and Flagler counties are preparing for Hurricane Ian and the potential impacts it may bring along the coast. No evacuation orders have been issued yet, but Flagler County officials asking residents who live east of Interstate 95, in mobile homes or in low-lying areas prone to flooding to be prepared to evacuate.
Comments / 1