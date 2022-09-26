This morning the National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a major Category 3 storm, with sustained winds of 125 mph -- a 20 mph jump from the 11 p.m. advisory. The path of projected movement now brings Ian onshore near Tampa, moving north-northeast through western Polk County, and up through Sumter County. It's forecast to make its closest pass to Osceola, about 50 miles to the west of Kissimmee and St. Cloud and maybe 30 miles from Celebration. The storm's hurricane force winds currently extend 35 miles from the center, so it's likely the western parts of the county will see winds of 75 mph or so, and possible for central and eastern parts. Keep in mind, the track has been edging eastward ever since Saturday, so it's possible this could change.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO