Chicago, IL

Centre Daily

WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo

The Philadelphia 76ers participated in their third training camp session on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, the 76ers wrapped up their media day in Camden, New Jersey, and then boarded a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, for camp. When the Sixers geared up for their Thursday morning practice, cameras were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Breaking: OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets Made Mega Trade

On Thursday night, just a few days into training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a blockbuster deal with the Houston Rockets. As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps

With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon closer inspection of...
DURHAM, NC
Centre Daily

With Eight Catches, Doubs ‘Starts Climbing’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs caught eight passes at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only rookie in franchise history to catch more passes in a game? The legendary Max McGee in 1954. That was 68 years ago. Not only was that before there was a Vince Lombardi Trophy, that’s before Vince Lombardi had arrived in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Cardinals Game Preview

The monkey is off the back for the Carolina Panthers after defeating the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak that dates back to mid-November of last year. Matt Rhule's "hot seat" may have dropped a few degrees in temperature, but it's still pretty toasty. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

How to Increase Street Level in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

In NBA 2K23 MyCareer on Next Gen, players are once again invited to improve their Personal Brand in order to secure endorsements and shoe deals. Similar to NBA 2K22 Next Gen's system, 2K23 invites players to work on their Personal Brands off the court and meet certain milestones to impress the company of their choosing. This becomes something emphasized once players progress far enough in the story to activate the "Going National" questline.
NBA
Centre Daily

The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians

They're constantly battling at the end of games when all hope seems lost. Their seven walk-offs this season as just one example of the relentlessness this team has. Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays was a fantastic example of this. The Guardians hadn't scored a run until the eighth inning. However, they managed to string to gether base hit after base hit from Will Brennan, Steven Kwan, and Oscar Gonzalez (all rookies I might add) to put themselves in the lead by one run, during their last at-bat, heading into the ninth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Breaking Down Josh Jung’s Career Night For Rangers

Texas Rangers rookie Josh Jung had a career night against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. He finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, 5 RBI and two run scores. The Rangers won, 5-0. But just how historic was his game from a Rangers perspective? Here are all of the things...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Set to Return from IL to Face Colorado

When good news comes from the potential return of All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin, people listen. Luckily for fans this is something worth monitoring as now there is a date set for Gonsolin's anticipated return. Gonsolin has been sidelined with a forearm injury which originally thought wouldn't keep him out for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GazetteXtra

Packers Gameday: New England might have to call on backup quarterback Hoyer at Lambeau Field

1No Mac and cheese: Late in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore, a Ravens defender twisted down New England’s second-year starting quarterback Mac Jones, whose left foot and ankle turned between the ground and the tackler. He hopped on one leg back to the sideline in obvious pain, and the injury was later reported as a high ankle sprain. Pats coach Bill Belichick said Jones was making progress and insinuated his quarterback might have a chance to play, but I would be stunned if he suits up. ...
GREEN BAY, WI

