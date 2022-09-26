Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo
The Philadelphia 76ers participated in their third training camp session on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, the 76ers wrapped up their media day in Camden, New Jersey, and then boarded a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, for camp. When the Sixers geared up for their Thursday morning practice, cameras were...
Centre Daily
Breaking: OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets Made Mega Trade
On Thursday night, just a few days into training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a blockbuster deal with the Houston Rockets. As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.
Centre Daily
Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps
With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon closer inspection of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
With Eight Catches, Doubs ‘Starts Climbing’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs caught eight passes at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only rookie in franchise history to catch more passes in a game? The legendary Max McGee in 1954. That was 68 years ago. Not only was that before there was a Vince Lombardi Trophy, that’s before Vince Lombardi had arrived in Green Bay.
Centre Daily
Chargers to Enter Week 4 Game With Stronger Sense of Justin Herbert’s Status as He Plays Through Rib Injury
COSTA MESA – Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played last week's game against the Jaguars with a fractured rib cartilage. He was a game-time decision who ultimately was the driving force behind suiting up and playing Sunday at SoFi Stadium. In the first full game since Herbert suffered a demoralizing...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Cardinals Game Preview
The monkey is off the back for the Carolina Panthers after defeating the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak that dates back to mid-November of last year. Matt Rhule's "hot seat" may have dropped a few degrees in temperature, but it's still pretty toasty. One...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
How to Increase Street Level in NBA 2K23 MyCareer
In NBA 2K23 MyCareer on Next Gen, players are once again invited to improve their Personal Brand in order to secure endorsements and shoe deals. Similar to NBA 2K22 Next Gen's system, 2K23 invites players to work on their Personal Brands off the court and meet certain milestones to impress the company of their choosing. This becomes something emphasized once players progress far enough in the story to activate the "Going National" questline.
NBA・
Centre Daily
The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians
They're constantly battling at the end of games when all hope seems lost. Their seven walk-offs this season as just one example of the relentlessness this team has. Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays was a fantastic example of this. The Guardians hadn't scored a run until the eighth inning. However, they managed to string to gether base hit after base hit from Will Brennan, Steven Kwan, and Oscar Gonzalez (all rookies I might add) to put themselves in the lead by one run, during their last at-bat, heading into the ninth.
Centre Daily
Breaking Down Josh Jung’s Career Night For Rangers
Texas Rangers rookie Josh Jung had a career night against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. He finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, 5 RBI and two run scores. The Rangers won, 5-0. But just how historic was his game from a Rangers perspective? Here are all of the things...
Centre Daily
Watch: Bengals Pregame Fireworks and Hype Video in Front of Packed Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati is wearing their color rush jerseys and "White Bengal" helmet. The organization changed the end zone stripes, the midfield logo and asked fans to wear white. The atmosphere has been outstanding at Paycor Stadium. Check out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Miami Dolphins 14-12
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast on Thursday night and have a 14-12 lead over the Dolphins. The Bengals scored on their opening possession for a second-straight game. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Joe Mixon touchdown run. Burrow completed 4-of-5 attempts...
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Set to Return from IL to Face Colorado
When good news comes from the potential return of All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin, people listen. Luckily for fans this is something worth monitoring as now there is a date set for Gonsolin's anticipated return. Gonsolin has been sidelined with a forearm injury which originally thought wouldn't keep him out for...
Packers Gameday: New England might have to call on backup quarterback Hoyer at Lambeau Field
1No Mac and cheese: Late in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore, a Ravens defender twisted down New England’s second-year starting quarterback Mac Jones, whose left foot and ankle turned between the ground and the tackler. He hopped on one leg back to the sideline in obvious pain, and the injury was later reported as a high ankle sprain. Pats coach Bill Belichick said Jones was making progress and insinuated his quarterback might have a chance to play, but I would be stunned if he suits up. ...
Comments / 0