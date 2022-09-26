ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf On Lions CB Jeff Okudah: ‘Not Really Locking People Down’

RENTON, Wash. - Through the first three weeks of the season, few players have shown greater improvement than Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah. After missing most of last season with an injury, the former top-five draft pick has found his groove covering the likes of Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs

Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks. In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?

The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense. Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Cardinals Game Preview

The monkey is off the back for the Carolina Panthers after defeating the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak that dates back to mid-November of last year. Matt Rhule's "hot seat" may have dropped a few degrees in temperature, but it's still pretty toasty. One...
With Eight Catches, Doubs ‘Starts Climbing’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs caught eight passes at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only rookie in franchise history to catch more passes in a game? The legendary Max McGee in 1954. That was 68 years ago. Not only was that before there was a Vince Lombardi Trophy, that’s before Vince Lombardi had arrived in Green Bay.
Best Dolphins-Bengals Betting Bonuses, Promos & Free Bets For Thursday Night Football

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Two of the great young quarterbacks in the NFL will square off this Thursday night when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take their perfect 3-0 record to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. This awesome matchup makes is the perfect time for bettors to grab the top sportsbook promo codes available to them and cash in on more than $4000 worth of Thursday Night Football betting bonuses.
Lousy at Lambeau: Patriots (Almost) Never Win at Green Bay

Lambeau Field was built in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1957. The Boston/New England Patriots have been playing professional football since 1959. Between them, the Patriots and Green Bay Packers have two of the richest heritages in the NFL with a combined 10 Super Bowls. But in one of the weirdest...
MMQB Week 4 Preview: Brady-Mahomes highlight top QB matchups

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season, where we’re going to see teams start to separate themselves as legitimate playoff contenders and teams that will be speculating on draft picks in a few weeks. As we mentioned earlier in the week, there’s been some bad football so far....
Source: Bills Work Out Justin Zimmer; Should Buffalo Sign DT?

Defensive tackle was to have been a position of strength for the Buffalo Bills in 2022. However, the depth chart has recently been decimated by injury. As such, the Bills are in the market for help along the defensive line ... and they may turn to an old friend to get it.
Ravens-Bills Week 4 Predictions Roundup

BALTIMORE — The predictions for the Ravens and Bills Week 4 matchup are mixed. Analysis: "On paper, this matchup favors the Bills. However, the Ravens are looking to avenge that Miami loss in the home opener and Buffalo is dealing with numerous injuries. The Ravens pull off the upset."
