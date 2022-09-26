Read full article on original website
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location
It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
Providence Meteorologist Spooked on Live Television Thanks to Unwelcome Guest
When WPRI meteorologist Tony Petrarca went to work Wednesday night, he probably didn’t expect to face one of his biggest fears live on television. A giant spider decided to interrupt the weather report, leading to a candid moment on air and a hilarious video to follow. Petrarca called Michael...
From Salem, the Sanderson Sisters put a spell on Warwick screening of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — “Hocus Pocus 2” will screen Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema in Warwick. Steven Fienberg and the Rhode Island Film & Television Office will attend the event, as well as Gov. Dan McKee and Disney representatives. “Hocus Pocus 2” was primarily filmed in...
Drive-thru holiday lights experience returning to Gillette Stadium for final time
FOXBORO, Mass. — The popular drive-thru holiday lights experience is returning to Gillette Stadium for the final time later this fall. Magic of Lights returns on Nov. 18 and it will remain open to the public through Dec. 31, Family Entertainment Live announced Tuesday. Guests who visit Foxboro for...
East Providence native shows Hurricane Ian’s impact
Southern New Englanders have been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as many have property or family down in Florida.
Obituary: Donald F. Jursek
Donald F. Jursek, 65, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Janson) Jursek. Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Lark Jursek and Ruth (Jepsen) Frey. Donald leaves his wife Jacqui Jursek of Newport and their sons Alexander Jursek of Newport and Wesley Jursek of Newport, as well as his brother Ted Jursek of Florida, his sisters, Karen Bockstall of Concord, MA and Jeanette Arpin and her husband Phil of California.
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
Man ‘drove woman he met on a dating app into a river’
(MSN) A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her. Police found the victim, who has not yet been identified, crying and still soaking wet near a boat launch in Providence, Rhode Island early on Sunday morning. She...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
I-95 lanes to shift onto new bridge in Providence
Drivers heading through Providence on I-95 will notice another traffic pattern change later this week.
Obituary: Marie C. Nott
Marie C. Nott, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 26, 2022, at John Clarke Nursing Center in Middletown, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William J. Nott; they were married for 62 years. Marie was born August 18, 1929, in New...
Obituary: Robert Oliver Collum
Robert Oliver Collum, age 72, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on September 17, 2022, at Hope Hospice Inpatient Center after a 10 month battle with Liver Cancer. He was the husband of Diane (Alves) Collum. Bob was born in Newport on April 6,1950 to Oliver and Carol (Wood) Collum....
RI native flees Florida to avoid Ian’s impacts
When it comes to hurricanes, Rhode Island native John Sabourin doesn't take any chances.
Woman driven into river by man she met on dating app, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island are investigating after a woman said she escaped after her date drove his car into the water. An unidentified woman called police early Sunday from a boat launch and said that she had been on a date with a man who then drove them both into the river, WLNE reported.
Car drives into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
