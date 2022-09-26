ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate "Six Picks" this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It's also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston's Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego's tacos, and more. Click here for details.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location

It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
NEWPORT, RI
hwy.co

This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day

Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Donald F. Jursek

Donald F. Jursek, 65, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Janson) Jursek. Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Lark Jursek and Ruth (Jepsen) Frey. Donald leaves his wife Jacqui Jursek of Newport and their sons Alexander Jursek of Newport and Wesley Jursek of Newport, as well as his brother Ted Jursek of Florida, his sisters, Karen Bockstall of Concord, MA and Jeanette Arpin and her husband Phil of California.
NEWPORT, RI
98online.com

Man ‘drove woman he met on a dating app into a river’

(MSN) A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her. Police found the victim, who has not yet been identified, crying and still soaking wet near a boat launch in Providence, Rhode Island early on Sunday morning. She...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Marie C. Nott

Marie C. Nott, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 26, 2022, at John Clarke Nursing Center in Middletown, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William J. Nott; they were married for 62 years. Marie was born August 18, 1929, in New...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Robert Oliver Collum

Robert Oliver Collum, age 72, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on September 17, 2022, at Hope Hospice Inpatient Center after a 10 month battle with Liver Cancer. He was the husband of Diane (Alves) Collum. Bob was born in Newport on April 6,1950 to Oliver and Carol (Wood) Collum....
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Car drives into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
WARWICK, RI

