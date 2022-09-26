Read full article on original website
Bill Johnson
3d ago
These are two of Cleveland's most dirty cops. They need criminal indictments.
Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation
While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities
A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
Suspect in Akron man’s shooting death arrested in New York
AKRON, Ohio — A suspect in the July shooting death of a 55-year-old Akron has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals agents in New York. Alexander Quarterman, 58, surrendered to police in Troy, N.Y., according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was one of two suspects wanted for in connection with the July 17 shooting death of Derrick Patterson in West Akron.
Family of Cleveland man who died in federal custody in Chicago sues over death
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The family of a Cleveland man who died in federal lockup in Chicago has sued the government, accusing prison officials of ignoring warning signs leading up to his death by suicide. Mika O’Toole, the mother of Tyler James O’Toole, accused the U.S. Bureau of Prisons of knowing...
Young father gunned down in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
Cuyahoga County corrections officer terminated for time theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail was terminated after he was accused of getting paid for work that he didn’t do. Ogunseye Brewer, 46, was dismissed in August on several grounds, including leaving his work area without permission and falsifying sheriff’s records. Authorities estimated that Brewer stole between 30 and 40 hours of time from the county.
Cleveland police commander under internal investigation, faces possible discipline
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police commander under internal investigation facing possible discipline.
Defense attorneys seek to spare life of man convicted of killing four, including two children, in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jurors who will recommend whether convicted killer Armond Johnson Sr. will die by execution or live his life in prison heard testimony Wednesday that Johnson’s family has been plagued by violence. His grandmother was murdered when his mother was 11, leaving her to take care of...
Akron PD release bodycam video amid brutality accusations
Akron police have released hours of officer body camera video from an August incident, during which a local man has publicly stated he was taken behind the Lebron James I-Promise school and beaten and bloodied by police.
Video: Police confront kids with guns at Cleveland school
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what happened as Cleveland police confronted kids with guns inside a high school.
Man pleads guilty in local insurance fraud case
Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of insurance fraud and a fifth-degree felony charge of forgery in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
Old Brooklyn man accused of leaving racist threat on housemate’s blanket
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Old Brooklyn man has been charged with burglary after he was accused of breaking through his housemate’s bedroom door, damaging his property and leaving a racist message on a blanket. The message appeared to have been scrawled with black spray paint. Neil Filous, 46, was...
Cleveland Heights man hasn’t received mail in months, demands answers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas has missed bill deadlines, his credit cards have been canceled and he has had other financial woes. All of this because he’s not getting his mail. “All my billing came back, all my letters… they get sent back to the sender, so I...
Man with warrants, suspended license resists arrest; man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Driving with an expired license, arrest warrants served: North Rocky River Drive. A Cleveland man, 26, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 after police noticed that the temporary license tag on his Hyundai Sonata was torn and unreadable. Police stopped the man’s car on...
Victim loses $10,500 in employment scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A woman went to the police station at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 16 after losing $10,500 in a scam. She said a woman with whom she worked years ago posted on social media her company was hiring for all positions, with benefits. She messaged her about the jobs. The victim was told to start an Internet chat. During the interview process, she sent about $2,500 via an online payment for work materials and shipping. She continued transferring money for various matters, but she also messaged the woman for reassurance. She and the suspect occasionally chat on social media. The victim became suspicious after sending several money transactions. She sent a termination letter asking for her money back. The company sent four checks to her, but they were declined during transfers. She said two checks were still pending and two were being investigated. She then sent more money through an online transfer system thinking it would resolve the situation. It did not. After dealing with it for several weeks, she was told to send gift cards to help her situation. She replied, “I filed a police report.” An officer tried to contact the company via a landline phone number but was unsuccessful. He tried calling the woman’s former coworker but also to no avail. The victim contacted her bank about the fraudulent activities and closed all communication with the suspect via social media. Police have the transactions, messages and receipt notices that were placed into evidence.
Execution date set for OH man who fatally shot couple
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.
21-year-old Cleveland man on drug flees from officers: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Sept. 21 at 7:16 a.m. several unlocked cars were reported entered overnight. Investigators were able to discover evidence and a person of interest has been identified. The investigation is ongoing. Drugs, Lorain Road. On Sept. 22 at 2:45 a.m. an officer saw a driver traveling at a high rate...
Teen sentenced to life in slaying of off-duty Cleveland police officer
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in the slaying of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek during a carjacking in December and for a series of separate armed robberies in and around Cleveland the previous weeks. Tamara McLoyd, wrists cuffed behind her...
Family blames delayed response times of police for Cleveland woman’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Attorneys and the family of a woman who was killed last month demanded transparency and accountability from Cleveland police over what they say was the delayed response to help her. The family of Carly Capek, 38, and attorneys Terry Gilbert and Elizabeth Bonham from the law...
Woman wanted for assaulting restaurant worker in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman who assaulted a restaurant employee. The assault happened at Red Crab Juicy Seafood in the 4700 block of Ridge Road. Police said the woman has tattoos on her right forearm and right upper thigh. If anyone has any...
