ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 10

Bill Johnson
3d ago

These are two of Cleveland's most dirty cops. They need criminal indictments.

Reply(2)
6
Related
93.1 WZAK

Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation

While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities

A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect in Akron man’s shooting death arrested in New York

AKRON, Ohio — A suspect in the July shooting death of a 55-year-old Akron has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals agents in New York. Alexander Quarterman, 58, surrendered to police in Troy, N.Y., according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was one of two suspects wanted for in connection with the July 17 shooting death of Derrick Patterson in West Akron.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Shooting#Cleveland Police#Prison#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Young father gunned down in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County corrections officer terminated for time theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail was terminated after he was accused of getting paid for work that he didn’t do. Ogunseye Brewer, 46, was dismissed in August on several grounds, including leaving his work area without permission and falsifying sheriff’s records. Authorities estimated that Brewer stole between 30 and 40 hours of time from the county.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Victim loses $10,500 in employment scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A woman went to the police station at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 16 after losing $10,500 in a scam. She said a woman with whom she worked years ago posted on social media her company was hiring for all positions, with benefits. She messaged her about the jobs. The victim was told to start an Internet chat. During the interview process, she sent about $2,500 via an online payment for work materials and shipping. She continued transferring money for various matters, but she also messaged the woman for reassurance. She and the suspect occasionally chat on social media. The victim became suspicious after sending several money transactions. She sent a termination letter asking for her money back. The company sent four checks to her, but they were declined during transfers. She said two checks were still pending and two were being investigated. She then sent more money through an online transfer system thinking it would resolve the situation. It did not. After dealing with it for several weeks, she was told to send gift cards to help her situation. She replied, “I filed a police report.” An officer tried to contact the company via a landline phone number but was unsuccessful. He tried calling the woman’s former coworker but also to no avail. The victim contacted her bank about the fraudulent activities and closed all communication with the suspect via social media. Police have the transactions, messages and receipt notices that were placed into evidence.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Lima News

Teen sentenced to life in slaying of off-duty Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in the slaying of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek during a carjacking in December and for a series of separate armed robberies in and around Cleveland the previous weeks. Tamara McLoyd, wrists cuffed behind her...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman wanted for assaulting restaurant worker in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman who assaulted a restaurant employee. The assault happened at Red Crab Juicy Seafood in the 4700 block of Ridge Road. Police said the woman has tattoos on her right forearm and right upper thigh. If anyone has any...
BROOKLYN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy