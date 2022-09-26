ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

JD Vance, Tim Ryan on NBC4 in only statewide debate

By Jessica Bates
 3 days ago

Above: NBC4 breaks down the latest data from a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, and heard from voters who stressed the importance of candidate debates.

CLEVELAND (WJW)- In just over a month, Ohio voters will head to the polls to select a new U.S. senator for the Buckeye state.

To help undecided voters make their decision, NBC4 and Cleveland sister station FOX 8 will be hosting the first and only statewide debate between Ohio’s two candidates vying for Sen. Rob Portman’s seat. The debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan will take place on NBC4 and NBC4i.com, on October 10, beginning at 7 pm.

Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?

The one-hour debate will be moderated by NBC4’s anchor Colleen Marshall and FOX 8 anchor Joe Toohey . It can be watched on all Nexstar Media television stations and digital platforms across the state. In a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters supported Republican Vance, who led his Democratic opponent Ryan, 44% to 40% in the race for US Senate. Around 13 percent of voters are still undecided, with some 3% planning to vote for someone else. The poll had a 3% margin of error.

“Independent voters favor JD Vance by a two-point margin, 51% of which name the economy as their most important issue,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “Additionally, a stark gender divide exists on the Senate ballot, reflective of other Senate polling this cycle. Men break for Vance by 19 points, whereas women break for Ryan by eight points.”

Election Day is Nov 8, 2022. Stay with NBC4, ‘Your Local Election Headquarters,’ for more information as we count down to the days to the U.S. Senate Debate.

Comments / 91

julie
3d ago

Vote RED to save America, secure our borders, return to energy independence, back the blue, and bring back our economy! 🇺🇸

Reply(9)
45
hdc
3d ago

let. look at blue today? can't afford gasoline. can't afford food. can't afford utilities. can't afford crime, can't afford inflation. an. that now. today can't afford open borders ,

Reply(6)
11
Richard Lempke
3d ago

Vote out all democrats at all levels! They sold US out, and will continue to do so!

Reply(9)
23
Ryan, Vance lay out priorities ahead of midterms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly one month from the midterm elections, U.S. Senate candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are in a statistical dead heat. NBC4’s Natalie Fahmy spoke to each on their stances on law enforcement, the southern border, abortion and the economy. Law Enforcement Vance said one of his top priorities, […]
Polling shows wide gender gap in Ohio, factoring into competitive Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s a consistent trend in politics: for whatever reason, men and women tend to see things much differently than each other. That gender gap is playing what appears to be a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The dynamic points to women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race – and also may offer clues about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election.
Chabot, Landsman running in general election for Ohio's 1st Congressional District

Incumbent Steve Chabot (R) and Greg Landsman (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Scott Wartman wrote, “a change in district boundaries through redistricting has given Democrats a slight edge in numbers for what had been a reliably Republican district over the last decade.” Daily Kos calculated what the results of the 2020 presidential election in this district would have been following redistricting. Joe Biden (D) would have received 53.5% of the vote in this district and Donald Trump (R) would have received 45.0%. According to Cleveland.com’s Sabrina Eaton, “The new configuration of the district Chabot represents includes all of Cincinnati, its eastern Hamilton County suburbs and all of Warren County.”
DoorDash, Biden focusing efforts to fight hunger in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Taking action against hunger was the mission of the Biden administration’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More than 50 years ago, the goal of addressing hunger was addressed at a summit hosted by the Nixon administration, which led to Americans gaining food stamps and WIC. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden […]
At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
Carmenton, Ohio State's new innovation district, to open next summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is building a new innovation district on west campus that will open next summer, calling it “Carmenton” According to the school’s website, Carmenton will “bring private, public and academic sectors together to exchange knowledge, understand problems that seem insurmountable, develop new technologies and accelerate delivering solutions to […]
