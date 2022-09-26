Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf On Lions CB Jeff Okudah: ‘Not Really Locking People Down’
RENTON, Wash. - Through the first three weeks of the season, few players have shown greater improvement than Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah. After missing most of last season with an injury, the former top-five draft pick has found his groove covering the likes of Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
Centre Daily
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs
Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
Centre Daily
Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks. In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
Which Saints QB Would the Vikings Rather Face, Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton?
Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston missed practice again on Thursday, placing his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings into doubt. He's dealing with fractures in his back and, on top of that, a banged-up ankle. If Winston can't play, veteran Andy Dalton would get the start at QB, with...
Centre Daily
Chargers to Enter Week 4 Game With Stronger Sense of Justin Herbert’s Status as He Plays Through Rib Injury
COSTA MESA – Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played last week's game against the Jaguars with a fractured rib cartilage. He was a game-time decision who ultimately was the driving force behind suiting up and playing Sunday at SoFi Stadium. In the first full game since Herbert suffered a demoralizing...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Practice: DeMarcus Lawrence Injury; Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
FRISCO - A key player on each side of the ball is on Thursday planning on taking a "full load'' in practice while trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 4 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Jayron Kearse suffered a knee injury in...
Centre Daily
Best Dolphins-Bengals Betting Bonuses, Promos & Free Bets For Thursday Night Football
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Two of the great young quarterbacks in the NFL will square off this Thursday night when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take their perfect 3-0 record to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. This awesome matchup makes is the perfect time for bettors to grab the top sportsbook promo codes available to them and cash in on more than $4000 worth of Thursday Night Football betting bonuses.
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
With Eight Catches, Doubs ‘Starts Climbing’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs caught eight passes at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only rookie in franchise history to catch more passes in a game? The legendary Max McGee in 1954. That was 68 years ago. Not only was that before there was a Vince Lombardi Trophy, that’s before Vince Lombardi had arrived in Green Bay.
Centre Daily
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Cardinals Game Preview
The monkey is off the back for the Carolina Panthers after defeating the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak that dates back to mid-November of last year. Matt Rhule's "hot seat" may have dropped a few degrees in temperature, but it's still pretty toasty. One...
Centre Daily
Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou
CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday's game against the Bengals after getting sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher. He was down for nearly eight minutes before the training staff took him off the field. Teddy Bridgewater...
Centre Daily
Watch: Bengals Pregame Fireworks and Hype Video in Front of Packed Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati is wearing their color rush jerseys and "White Bengal" helmet. The organization changed the end zone stripes, the midfield logo and asked fans to wear white. The atmosphere has been outstanding at Paycor Stadium. Check out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
MMQB Week 4 Preview: Brady-Mahomes highlight top QB matchups
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season, where we’re going to see teams start to separate themselves as legitimate playoff contenders and teams that will be speculating on draft picks in a few weeks. As we mentioned earlier in the week, there’s been some bad football so far....
Centre Daily
Lousy at Lambeau: Patriots (Almost) Never Win at Green Bay
Lambeau Field was built in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1957. The Boston/New England Patriots have been playing professional football since 1959. Between them, the Patriots and Green Bay Packers have two of the richest heritages in the NFL with a combined 10 Super Bowls. But in one of the weirdest...
Centre Daily
Ravens-Bills Week 4 Predictions Roundup
BALTIMORE — The predictions for the Ravens and Bills Week 4 matchup are mixed. Analysis: "On paper, this matchup favors the Bills. However, the Ravens are looking to avenge that Miami loss in the home opener and Buffalo is dealing with numerous injuries. The Ravens pull off the upset."
Centre Daily
Source: Bills Work Out Justin Zimmer; Should Buffalo Sign DT?
Defensive tackle was to have been a position of strength for the Buffalo Bills in 2022. However, the depth chart has recently been decimated by injury. As such, the Bills are in the market for help along the defensive line ... and they may turn to an old friend to get it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smith: NFLPA to ‘Pursue Every Legal Option’ in Tua Situation
The union’s investigation into the handling of the quarterback’s head and neck injuries this week remains ongoing.
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Centre Daily
Anthony Pittman Is Special Teams ‘Ace’ Learning From Veterans
Linebacker Anthony Pittman was signed to the active 53-man roster this week. Unfortunately, Pittman takes the spot left void since safety Tracy Walker will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles. Pittman initially joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing...
Centre Daily
St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return
Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
Comments / 0