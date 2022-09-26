Read full article on original website
Related
Officials: Tree falls on SC home
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A tree fell on a home in McClellanville during fierce winds from Hurricane Ian Friday morning. Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a home along Simmons Road off Tibwin Road around 10:16 a.m. Photos from the scene show the tree crashed onto what appears to be a storage building and […]
wspa.com
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
wspa.com
SC receiving $25M to install EV chargers along interstate highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a funding program that will allocate over $5 billion to states to install electric vehicle chargers across highways throughout the country. South Carolina is due to receive upwards of $25 million from the newly announced National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure...
wspa.com
Latest update on Hurricane Ian
Chat 9-20 Student loan forgiveness: What you need to know. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death …. Day 3 of trial for man accused of killing GCSO deputy …. Hurricane Ian – 5 p.m. Wednesday Update.
Comments / 0