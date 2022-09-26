Read full article on original website
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Plane forced to circle airport for an hour due to winds from Hurricane Ian
A plane headed for a South Florida airport was forced to circle the airport for an hour on Wednesday due to winds from Hurricane Ian.
NBC Miami
‘Like a Freight Train': South Florida Deals With Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast of Florida Tuesday night, the outer bands of the storm unleashed tornados, rainfall and strong winds in South Florida, and residents are now dealing with the damage and flooding. On Tuesday night, a tornado flipped over 30 small planes and hangars at North...
NBC Miami
Brother of Woman Killed on I-95 Makes Long Journey to Miami to Search for Answers
The brother of a woman who was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 95 in Miami traveled from Cuba in the hopes to find more answers nearly two years after his sister's murder. Investigators still don't know who shot 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez back in January 2020 as she drove...
WSVN-TV
1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
WSVN-TV
Truck crashes into Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood; Turnpike shut down
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck traveling in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike struck the underside of the Sheridan Street overpass, shutting down traffic. The truck has since left the scene of the crash while crews continue to clean up debris, Tuesday afternoon. This happened near Hollywood Boulevard/Pines...
850wftl.com
Local man dies after his vehicle became airborne and struck a tree
POMPANO BEACH, FL– — A 33-year-old man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The incident occurred on Sept. 24th in the area of McNab Road and South Dixie Highway. The Broward County Sheriff’s office says that the victim, Johnnie Young, was...
NBC Miami
Dump Truck Slams Into Overpass on Florida's Turnpike in Broward
A dump truck slammed into an overpass on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward Tuesday, causing a closure and heavy backups. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Sheridan Street. Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the dump truck crashed into the Sheridan Street...
nypressnews.com
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park
FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
NBC Miami
Agencies Call Off Search for Missing Paddleboarder at Haulover Inlet
An extensive search for a missing paddleboarder at Haulover Inlet was called off Monday after the missing person claim was deemed unfounded. The U.S. Coast Guard, Miami Beach Marine Patrol and the Miami-Dade Marine Patrol had been searching for the missing paddleboarder at Haulover Inlet Monday morning who was last seen around 8 and 9 a.m.
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
Click10.com
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
West Miami-Dade residents clean up after strong winds knock out power
MIAMI - Residents in the Fountainbleau community near Westchester cleaned up debris Wednesday after strong winds on Tuesday night uprooted trees, knocked down utility poles and damaged fences.The sudden strike of those winds left dozens of homeowners without power on Wednesday despite the efforts of FPL crews that responded to the area near S.W. 4th St. and 81st Ave.Dramatic cell phone video obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench shows what happened at 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday when debris carried by strong winds flew in to a transformer, causing it to explode as power was knocked out."Oh My God," one neighbor could...
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
bulletin-news.com
Broward Man Goes Missing During Personal Watercraft Trip to Bahamas
Authorities are looking for a man from Broward County who vanished while reportedly traveling by personal watercraft to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, was last seen near the 3200 block of Northeast 16th Street in Pompano Beach at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday. Walker,...
NBC Miami
Man Dead, Another Detained After Shootout Inside Walmart in SW Miami-Dade
One man was killed and another was being questioned after an argument escalated into a shootout inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. The shooting happened inside the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds, where footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside. Miami-Dade...
NBC Miami
At Least 1 Injured, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Walmart in SW Miami-Dade
At least one person was injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. The shooting was reported at the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds. Footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside the store.
WSVN-TV
Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
