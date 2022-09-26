ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Centre Daily

Breaking: OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets Made Mega Trade

On Thursday night, just a few days into training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a blockbuster deal with the Houston Rockets. As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps

With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon closer inspection of...
DURHAM, NC
Centre Daily

"Good Dudes Only" For Michigan's New Interim Coach

On the ice, there hasn't been much to complain about with the Michigan Wolverines lately. The program has been a recruiting juggernaut, grabbing top-end talent both before and after said players were drafted into the NHL, often in the first round and sometimes in the top-five. Off the ice, this summer was filled with turmoil as an investigation by law firm WilmerHale (commissioned by the university) into coach Mel Pearson detailed numerous accusations of culture problems involving the coach and former director of hockey operations Rick Bancroft.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

How to Increase Street Level in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

In NBA 2K23 MyCareer on Next Gen, players are once again invited to improve their Personal Brand in order to secure endorsements and shoe deals. Similar to NBA 2K22 Next Gen's system, 2K23 invites players to work on their Personal Brands off the court and meet certain milestones to impress the company of their choosing. This becomes something emphasized once players progress far enough in the story to activate the "Going National" questline.
NBA

