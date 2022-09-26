Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad
The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
golfmagic.com
Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour
Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf radically alters season-ending Team Championship in Miami
LIV Golf has revealed its unique format for the season-ending Team Championship at the Blue Monster, including singles and foursomes matchplay. According to Bob Harig of SI.com, LIV Golf has altered its plans to a three-day event as opposed to featuring just two teams over four days. This is to satisfy the needs of an unnamed broadcaster which is set to strike a deal with the Saudi-backed series.
Golf.com
PGA Tour winner accepts rare 4-shot penalty with remarkably good humor
As Wesley Bryan prepared to play his tee shot on the par-3 3rd hole at the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship earlier this week, he made an unfortunate discovery. The 7-iron in his hands at Deerfield GC, in Mississippi, was not his gamer club. “That’s the wrong 7-iron,”...
Look: Brooks Koepka Wife Beach Photos Are Going Viral
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and model Jena Sims married earlier this year. It's been a great 2022 for the couple, who are making major moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series and reportedly received a $100 million payment for the move. Not long later,...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Tour: Pat Perez's wife shares images of home decor to own the haters
Pat Perez was one player who went back on his word to join the LIV Golf Tour and in his first press conference as a signee claimed he felt like he had won the lottery as he swatted away accusations of sportswashing. It's fair to say things feel very confrontational...
Golf Digest
Billy Horschel reveals the 'danger' of having his wife caddie for him this week
Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Billy Horschel is playing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his usual caddie, Mark Fulcher. But that doesn't mean the seven-time PGA Tour winner doesn't have a familiar face on his bag in Scotland. During a mid-round interview with the DP World...
Americans can count on turnover for the Ryder Cup team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Before the Presidents Cup party could even get started, the Americans couldn’t escape questions about what comes next. The Ryder Cup is one year away in Rome, and while the Americans demolished an aging European team at Whistling Straits last year, they have not won the Ryder Cup away from home in longer than Jordan Spieth can remember. “You could tell me the last time it happened,” he said. It was 1993, about two months after Spieth was born. The winning putt came from Davis Love III, now 58, who then was playing in his first Ryder Cup. So it’s been a long time.
WATCH: Two Massive Bull Elk Throw Down in Antler-Locking Battle on Golf Course Green
Here at Outsider, we love sports, covering everything from golf to football. However, a new video has proven that bull elk are certainly the superior athletes, demonstrating they are capable of settling their scores on the green without even picking up a golf club. Footage from what many commenters stated...
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour pro LEFT OUT of Dunhill Links for LIV Golf players
DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera has been left with "a strange taste in his mouth" with LIV Golf players being invited to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship while he sits on the sidelines. Lorenzo-Vera, 37, revealed on Twitter that he was the fourth reserve for the popular...
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: A Tale of Two Misses
It seems like I somewhat “touched a nerve” with last week’s post ‘A Defense of Blades’, based on the scoring you all gave my take on that controversial topic. I do appreciate it when you take the time to score your reaction to my work, as it keeps me tuned in to what you really want me to pontificate about. Before I get into today’s topic, I request that any of you who have a subject you’d like me to address please drop me an email at [email protected], OK?
