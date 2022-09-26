ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo

The Philadelphia 76ers participated in their third training camp session on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, the 76ers wrapped up their media day in Camden, New Jersey, and then boarded a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, for camp. When the Sixers geared up for their Thursday morning practice, cameras were...
Breaking: OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets Made Mega Trade

On Thursday night, just a few days into training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a blockbuster deal with the Houston Rockets. As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.
Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps

With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon closer inspection of...
How to Increase Street Level in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

In NBA 2K23 MyCareer on Next Gen, players are once again invited to improve their Personal Brand in order to secure endorsements and shoe deals. Similar to NBA 2K22 Next Gen's system, 2K23 invites players to work on their Personal Brands off the court and meet certain milestones to impress the company of their choosing. This becomes something emphasized once players progress far enough in the story to activate the "Going National" questline.
Voices: Brittney Griner’s former coach Kim Mulkey doesn’t know what to say. I have some tips

One afternoon some years ago, a colleague approached my desk and mentioned that he had just met someone I knew at a get-together.“I hope he dies,” I blurted out, startling the both of us. My co-worker backed away slowly as I attempted, in vain, to soften and give context to my outburst — the man at the get-together had irreparably damaged my mother’s personal and professional life and the hurt was still raw.I understand what it’s like to dislike someone with a raging intensity. And I also understand the desire to keep one’s mouth shut about it, whether in the...
