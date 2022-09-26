One afternoon some years ago, a colleague approached my desk and mentioned that he had just met someone I knew at a get-together.“I hope he dies,” I blurted out, startling the both of us. My co-worker backed away slowly as I attempted, in vain, to soften and give context to my outburst — the man at the get-together had irreparably damaged my mother’s personal and professional life and the hurt was still raw.I understand what it’s like to dislike someone with a raging intensity. And I also understand the desire to keep one’s mouth shut about it, whether in the...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO