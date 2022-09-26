Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants
There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision
The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ necklace at Lakers media day is straight fire
LeBron James’ presence alone commands the entire attention of everyone in any room he’s in. But he is getting even more attention at Los Angeles’ media day because of an interesting piece of jewelry he’s sporting. If you look closely, you could see that LeBron James’...
Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form
Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
James Wiseman posterizes Kristaps Porzingis in highflying Japan Games debut
The James Wiseman hype train is about to leave the station yet again. The 7-foot center showed off some of his immense athleticism during the Golden State Warriors’ debut preseason contest during the Japan Games 2022. Wiseman didn’t pick a small fry target to put on a poster either, jamming it on 7’3″ big man […] The post James Wiseman posterizes Kristaps Porzingis in highflying Japan Games debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center […] The post Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’ll play wherever the team needs me’: Ben Simmons’ versatility among Nets’ biggest weapons
Ben Simmons comes into the 2022-23 season as the new piece that can put the Brooklyn Nets back into title contention. The 6’11” point guard possesses a skillset unlike any other player in Nets franchise history. Coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, head coach Steve Nash was highly complimentary of the three-time All-Star’s versatility Tuesday […] The post ‘I’ll play wherever the team needs me’: Ben Simmons’ versatility among Nets’ biggest weapons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Trail Blazers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Portland Trail Blazers and their players are gearing up for the 2022-23 season now that training camp is officially underway. The Trail Blazers starting lineup was decimated by injuries last season, and it resulted in them missing out on the playoffs entirely. But with the new season nearly upon us, the hope is that a clean bill of health will allow Portland to make it back to the postseason this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bulls icon Dennis Rodman could be played by MCU star in film on infamous Las Vegas trip during NBA Finals
There are few more controversial narratives in NBA Finals history than when Dennis Rodman decided to take a full leave of absence from the Chicago Bulls in 1998. The highly-polarizing star apparently needed a break, so he decided to turn his back on Michael Jordan and Co. right in the middle of the Finals to take a quick 48-hour trip to Las Vegas.
The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down
The Miami Heat reportedly made a trade offer for Jae Crowder, per Matt Moore of The Action Network. A pair of sources told Moore the deal included Duncan Robinson and a protected first-round pick. However, the Phoenix Suns ultimately were not interested in the deal and felt as if they could get more for Crowder. […] The post The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’
Before joining the Chicago Bulls last summer, DeMar DeRozan was linked to a handful of other teams. In the end, DeRozan took his talents to the Windy City, and he has thrived with the Bulls ever since he came. We will never know the exact reason why DeRozan ended up in Chicago. However, it would […] The post Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA
Doc Rivers is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA today. It’s no coincidence that he also happens to be one of the most successful shot-callers in the entire league. Much like the rest of the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers also started training camp this week. A mic’d up Doc Rivers recently provided […] The post Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid, a Cameroon native with French citizenship, could now play for Team USA?
After officially becoming a French citizen earlier in the summer, there was a lot of talk about Joel Embiid potentially suiting up for the national side for the recently-concluded 2022 EuroBasket tournament. It wasn’t to be, though, as certain complications prevented the Philadelphia 76ers superstar from repping his new homeland.
Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat
Not long after the season ended for the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry made a sweeping declaration about how he felt that his debut campaign with his new team was a “wasted year.” At that time, it felt like the six-time All-Star was merely caught up with all the emotions of their disappointing Eastern Conference Finals […] The post Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks out on huge body transformation
Anthony Edwards is already a blossoming superstar in the NBA, and now he’s added something to make himself even more lethal on the court. The former No.1 overall pick told reporters that he had added ten pounds of muscle this offseason. Anthony Edwards on what putting on 10 pounds this summer will help with most: […] The post Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks out on huge body transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan drops heartbreaking truth bomb on his stint with the Spurs
It appears as if DeMar DeRozan had something to prove entering last season after a few years toiling away with the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan turned in arguably the best season of his career in his first year with the Chicago Bulls, putting up 27.9 points per game, a career-best, on 50.4% shooting from the field and 35.2% from deep (also a career-best). He also drew some MVP buzz while leading the Bulls back to the postseason, losing to the then-reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks in five games.
