Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Thursday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. In 274 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .219 batting average with a .672 OPS, 11 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Terrin Vavra operating second base on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra will man second base after Rougned Odor was benched against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Vavra to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson batting eighth for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Kole Calhoun returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 6.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. McGuire will catch for left-hander Rich Hill on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Connor Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 8.7 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nationals' Alex Call batting fifth on Tuesday

Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Kyle Muller and Atlanta. Luis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Call for 8.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting second for Astros on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Diaz will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Jose Altuve moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

San Diego's Josh Bell resting on Wednesday night

San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bell will take a break at home after Brandon Drury was announced as Wednesday's designated hitter, Wil Myers was shifted to first base, and Jurickson Profar was aligned in left field. According...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting for Colorado on Thursday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Diaz is being replaced behind the plate by Brian Serven versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 365 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .232 batting average with a .666...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christian Vazquez starting at designated hitter. Vazquez will bat fifth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.0 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Colorado's Charlie Blackmon receives Wednesday off

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon will rest in San Francisco after C.J. Cron was named Colorado's designated hitter, Michael Toglia was shifted to first base, and Randal Grichuk was aligned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 428...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Christian Yelich sitting for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Yelich will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew McCutchen starting in left field. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project McCutchen for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Adam Frazier batting ninth for Seattle on Thursday

Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Frazier will start at second base on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. Sam Haggerty returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Frazier for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA

