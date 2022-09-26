Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO