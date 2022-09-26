ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Hurricane Ian: Sanibel issues voluntary evacuation

By Dan Glaun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZHCX_0iBDPXpX00

The City of Sanibel has declared a local emergency and a voluntary evacuation as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida's western coastline.

The city council unanimously approved the measure at a special meeting on Monday evening.

"We are not telling you to go right now, but we are telling you that your safety is our biggest concern," Mayor Holly Smith said.

The emergency declaration authorizes the city to take immediate safety measures and will help Sanibel obtain federal reimbursement of storm response costs, Smith said at the meeting.

Lee and Collier counties have also declared states of emergency, though so far neither has issued county-wide evacuation orders. Sanibel officials said they expect to learn whether there will be a mandatory evacuation in Lee County by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The latest:Live updates: Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida

Hurricane prep::Here are the supplies you need to prepare for a storm

Where is the sand?:Where you can get sandbags in Naples, Fort Myers region as Ian threatens

The causeway connecting Sanibel to the mainland is unsafe to travel once sustained winds exceed 40 mph, according to Lee County Emergency Management. Officials at the Sanibel council meeting on Monday said they are not expecting tropical storm-force winds until Tuesday evening.

In a Monday letter to residents, City Manager Dana Souza said the storm is projected to track west of the island, but that its trajectory could shift. And Ian could cause a dangerous storm surge even if it does not directly strike Lee County, Souza wrote.

"While I want to be optimistic the storm will track well to the west of Sanibel, residents who lived on the island during Hurricane Charley know all too well how quickly a hurricane can change course, defying all the predictions and forecasts," Souza wrote.

Sanibel and Captiva islands experienced a 7-foot storm surge and suffered severe damage during Hurricane Charley in 2004.

News4Jax.com

Fort Myers: A scene of devastation & heartbreak

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s wind, rain and storm surge has caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, left millions without power and flattened businesses. Now, people who live there are assessing the damage, and preparing to rebuild what Ian destroyed. News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic...
FORT MYERS, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Captiva, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Connecticut Public

Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage

About 45 minutes south of Port Charlotte is Fort Myers, Fla., where Hurricane Ian hit hard. Eighteen-year-old Bobby Pratt lived in Fort Myers his entire life until he went away to college. But once his classes were canceled, he decided to go back home to ride out the storm with his parents. And he joins me now from his parents' house in Fort Myers. Hi, Bobby.
FORT MYERS, FL
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore

FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
FORT MYERS, FL
Popculture

Woman Rescued From Car Amid Hurricane Ian Floods in Wild Viral Video

A dramatic video from Naples, Florida shows the city's brave firefighters rescuing a woman from a car submerged during Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. The hurricane left Naples and other communities along Florida's west coast devastated with flooding and high wind, even before it made landfall near Cayo Costa in the afternoon. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is now taking a "search, secure, and stabilize" approach after the storm moved through the state Thursday morning.
NAPLES, FL
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Charley#Hurricane Ian#Florida Hurricane
travelweekly.com

Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media

With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
SANIBEL, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian

Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
SANIBEL, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian

Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island

FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC 2

Essential information for SWFL residents as Hurricane Ian approaches

Here is a list of all the cancellations, closures, evacuations, and shelters in effect due to weather conditions. This list will be updated as information becomes available. All courts in the 20th Circuit will be closed through Thursday, September 29. This includes Lee County, Collier County, Charlotte County, Hendry County, and Glades County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
