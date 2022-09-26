ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

R R
3d ago

if they benefit him, he’ll get through those first and then no matter how good the bill is he’ll probably discard it if it doesn’t benefit him for some reason or his friends

14
Jeff
3d ago

it's only obvious that he just started doing his job in the last month or two because elections are coming

15
3d ago

Well Gavin Newsom will not run out of ink. He has total focus on the election and satisfying donors and moving money around for his pet projects. You can really trust this Governor. Don’t we have adequate power production, water storage, forest management, crime is under control, plenty of solar power and wind power. Citizens are always put first not illegal aliens. Heck he’s going to prosecute catalytic converter thefts and give id’s to illegal aliens. This man done everything you could ask for as your Governor. Show your support by voting for common sense leadership in November.

3
KCRA.com

Governor Newsom signed the farmworkers union bill. Now what?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To the shock of some labor groups and agricultural leaders across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a measure aimed at making it easier for farmworkers to unionize in California. California’s agriculture industry is one of the state’s largest economic drivers. It produces about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Firearm advocates challenge Newsom gun law

Gun rights advocates have filed a lawsuit challenging a California law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who distributes illegal firearms. The bill, Senate Bill 1327 — signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July — was explicitly modeled off of an abortion law in Texas. That law allows private citizens to sue anyone who provides or assists in providing an abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs California bill in support of farmworkers' union rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that would offer more protections for farmworkers while voting for union elections, according to his office. For weeks, Newsom has been facing pressure nationally and locally to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which has been the rallying point for a group of farmworkers advocating for the bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California EDD faces tough questions at oversight committee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's embattled Employment Development Department faced tough questions from five legislators during a joint oversight hearing in Sacramento on Wednesday. This comes after more than two years of questions and concern over the handling of both applications and fraud at the department over the past two years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Politics
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Kaiser therapists near 8th week of strike, demanding timelier patient care

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente mental health workers in California are nearing their eighth week of being on strike and are expected to continue after the health care provider's latest contract offer was rejected earlier this week. Nearly 40% of Kaiser's therapists have established picket lines throughout the state,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

