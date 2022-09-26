ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

WXII 12

High Point man shot Monday, now identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead, another shot in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a man died and another is in the hospital after a double shooting. Officers responded to Emily Loop on Monday around 10 p.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man from Greensboro with...
cbs17

Arson suspect sought for Durham ‘Wanted Wednesday’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arson suspect has made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list this week. Police shared the photo of a man suspected in a business fire. Police say they believe the suspect intentionally set fire to the business on Broad Street. That fire was reported on Aug. 11 at about 9:30 p.m..
abc45.com

Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
FOX8 News

High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
abc45.com

Thomasville Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man, Quadarius Jermaine McIntosh, is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a brief foot pursuit. On Tuesday, officers approached McIntosh, 27, sitting on a front porch of a residence on Mary James Avenue. With an active arrest...
wfmynews2.com

FOX8 News

Asheboro family urges mental health treatment after deadly shooting

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mental health facilities and resource groups in Asheboro and parts of Randolph County have begun to brace for a possible uptick in calls for help as news continues to unravel about the murder-suicide on Hamlin Street.   On Monday, family members of Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona Sesmas, 33, were found […]
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
