WATCH: Drive-by shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex caught on camera
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8. At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem. The shooting happened […]
2 NC juvenile girls rescued from man they met on dating app that lured them from home, police say
VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12 and 14-year-old girl were safely transported by police back to their homes after a man they met on a dating app picked them up from their home and took them to a park last week, police said. The Vass Police Department said it...
Murder suspect wanted after man killed, woman hurt in Davidson County attack
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman was hurt in an attack that happened at a home in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call reported that there was a shooting at a home on Oakdale Lane in Tyro. While Davidson County […]
Kernersville police searching for teen after shooting on East Bodenhamer Street
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after identifying two teens they say were involved in a shooting during an argument last week. According to Kernersville Police Department, officers were called to East Bodenhamer Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, about a shooting. Two teens, later identified as Simir Miller, 19, of Walkertown, and […]
2 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting, ‘return of gunfire’: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the 900 block of East 3rd Street after getting a report of multiple gunshots in the area. At the scene, police found no victims or suspects. However, […]
High Point man shot Monday, now identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
1 dead, several injured after shooting in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police are investigating after one person was killed and several others injured in a shooting Tuesday evening at the University Gardens Condominiums.
Man dead, another shot in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a man died and another is in the hospital after a double shooting. Officers responded to Emily Loop on Monday around 10 p.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man from Greensboro with...
Arson suspect sought for Durham ‘Wanted Wednesday’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arson suspect has made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list this week. Police shared the photo of a man suspected in a business fire. Police say they believe the suspect intentionally set fire to the business on Broad Street. That fire was reported on Aug. 11 at about 9:30 p.m..
Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
Thomasville Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man, Quadarius Jermaine McIntosh, is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a brief foot pursuit. On Tuesday, officers approached McIntosh, 27, sitting on a front porch of a residence on Mary James Avenue. With an active arrest...
Woman dies after being hit in McDonald's drive-thru in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said a woman died after being hit at a McDonald's drive-thru in Greensboro. Officers responded to a call in reference to a car crash at the McDonald's on Randleman Road on September 21. Linda Jenkins, 50, was walking in the parking lot when Aleyah LeGrande,...
‘Suspicious’ deaths of High Point man and several dogs ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A conclusion has been reached by police in what was called a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a man and several dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS at a home on the 900 block of Amos Street. The […]
Rockingham County man who killed his mother when he was 16 to be released from prison
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A man who shot and killed his sleeping mother when he was a teenager is about to be released from prison. After serving more than 28 years of a life sentence for second-degree murder, Brian K. Weeks will be freed by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the […]
North Carolina Officials Release 911 Call From Witness Who Found Missing Teens Murdered
Police are still searching for the 17-year-old suspect wanted in the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. North Carolina officials have released the 911 call made by a witness who found the bodies of two North Carolina teenagers reported missing more than a week ago. Lyric Woods, 14, and...
Asheboro family urges mental health treatment after deadly shooting
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mental health facilities and resource groups in Asheboro and parts of Randolph County have begun to brace for a possible uptick in calls for help as news continues to unravel about the murder-suicide on Hamlin Street. On Monday, family members of Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona Sesmas, 33, were found […]
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
Convicted arsonist charged in 2 fatal fires at NC boarding houses. The homes catered to people with disabilities.
A Winston-Salem man has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson after fires destroyed two boarding houses that catered to people with disabilities. Two tenants died, one at each home. Russell Edwards Marshall, 68, was charged on Monday and was being held in the Forsyth County jail with bond...
Greensboro police respond to ‘possible armed subject’ at Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers responded to a possible armed subject at Dudley High School on Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, GPD came to Dudley after getting a report of a possible armed subject. Staff at Dudley and Dudley’s Greensboro Police School Resource Officer eventually located […]
