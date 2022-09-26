ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Broussard officials identify 3 areas in pitch to spur retail development

Officials in the city of Broussard have identified three areas along high traffic roadways that they are promoting for retail development. Mayor Ray Bourque and others on Wednesday announced the city’s Retail Ready Initiative, which targets seven tracts of land that encompass nearly 170 acres along either U.S. 90, Ambassador Caffery Parkway or St. Nazaire Road just outside the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.
BROUSSARD, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion

The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Louis Dreyfus Company
theadvocate.com

What needs the most attention to create a vibrant Acadiana? Acadiana Power Poll voters gave this topic the edge

There’s no disputing it: there are things that to be addressed if Lafayette and the Acadiana region want to reach that vibrant community status. What voters of the Acadiana Power Poll for September also don’t dispute: the city’s and the region’s burning platform — the one main problem that overrides all others — is keeping young talent at home.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner

A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say

A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
225batonrouge.com

Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday

Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Nation-wide Adderall shortage affecting local pharmacies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a shortage of Adderall across the country. That’s the drug used to help treat ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It’s impacting pharmacies big and small across our area, making it incredibly difficult for customers to get prescriptions filled. “We get phone...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

