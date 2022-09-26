Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
theadvocate.com
Women Who Mean Business: Anita Begnaud's next goal? Bring a large hotel downtown
Editor's note: This is the first in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Anita Begnaud’s next mission is to help land a hotel in downtown Lafayette. And not just a chain boutique hotel....
Interstate closures planned this weekend in Baton Rouge
I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1. The closures will be alternated, and are necessary to remove some damaged signs.
theadvocate.com
Broussard officials identify 3 areas in pitch to spur retail development
Officials in the city of Broussard have identified three areas along high traffic roadways that they are promoting for retail development. Mayor Ray Bourque and others on Wednesday announced the city’s Retail Ready Initiative, which targets seven tracts of land that encompass nearly 170 acres along either U.S. 90, Ambassador Caffery Parkway or St. Nazaire Road just outside the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
theadvocate.com
How much would a new bridge help I-10 traffic? Enough to be worth it, state officials say.
While projections show a new bridge across the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge would only trim traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge by 19%, state leaders said that would be enough to make a big difference for motorists who go back and forth across the span. About 126,000 cars and...
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion
The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wbrz.com
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
BATON ROUGE - The City Parish plans to replace a bridge off of O'Neal Lane and will need to borrow property for a detour while that work happens. One of the property owners involved isn't happy with the city's offer or the explanation of the project details and contacted 2 On Your Side for help.
wbrz.com
Tempers flare in Livingston Parish during meeting about plans to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A meeting about a plan to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas lasted over four hours Tuesday as Livingston Parish councilmembers and residents tried to get their many questions answered. It was a very emotional meeting as the crowd voiced their opinions loudly, and one person even...
theadvocate.com
What needs the most attention to create a vibrant Acadiana? Acadiana Power Poll voters gave this topic the edge
There’s no disputing it: there are things that to be addressed if Lafayette and the Acadiana region want to reach that vibrant community status. What voters of the Acadiana Power Poll for September also don’t dispute: the city’s and the region’s burning platform — the one main problem that overrides all others — is keeping young talent at home.
theadvocate.com
St. Helena imposes moratorium on carbon capture injection wells; Livingston debates issue
St. Helena’s police jury passed a year-long moratorium Tuesday night on construction of injection wells used in carbon capture, the latest move among southeast Louisiana parishes echoing growing concern about the technology. Carbon capture and storage is a process that takes the carbon from an industrial site and injects...
wbrz.com
Woman's car damaged thanks to gas pump mix-up; insurance company steps up after calls from 2 On Your Side
ADDIS - A month ago, 2 On Your Side shared a story about a woman who filled her car up with diesel thanks to a mix-up at a gas station in Plaquemine. The oil company's insurance adjuster was giving her a hard time and wouldn't cover the cost of repairs — until Brittany Weiss got involved.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner
A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
theadvocate.com
She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say
A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
225batonrouge.com
Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday
Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
fox8live.com
Nation-wide Adderall shortage affecting local pharmacies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a shortage of Adderall across the country. That’s the drug used to help treat ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It’s impacting pharmacies big and small across our area, making it incredibly difficult for customers to get prescriptions filled. “We get phone...
