Read full article on original website
Related
Car Insurance Too Expensive? 4 Smarter Moves Than Skipping It
There's more than one way to keep car insurance costs down. Car insurance is required by law in most states. Skipping it can mean incurring fines and other penalties. There are other ways drivers can reduce their car insurance rates without breaking the law, including shopping around for policy rates and signing on for a higher deductible.
CARS・
Should You Be Using This Little-Known Auto Insurance?
It can help safe drivers save big right out of the gate. Usage-based car insurance sets car insurance premiums by monitoring a driver's behavior, including when and how they drive. These programs can help safe drivers score sizable discounts on their premiums. But they're optional, so drivers don't have to...
Homeowners insurance is key to protecting your residence—what you need to know about coverage and what it costs
Homeowners insurance isn’t a state mandate in the same way that auto insurance is, but it’s often required by a lender if you have a mortgage. Homeownership might be the American Dream, but so much can go wrong when you own a home. A tree falls through the...
Motley Fool
3 Types of Car Insurance Dave Ramsey Recommends Buying
Motorists need to read this to make sure they get the right coverage. Dave Ramsey recommends buying certain types of auto insurance. Getting the right coverage can be important to protect against losses. His recommended types of coverage include comprehensive and collision insurance. When it comes to car insurance, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
aarp.org
Surprising Things Covered by Homeowners Insurance
Homeowners insurance can help pay for damage to your home, but you may be surprised to find out what else your policy covers. Here are three things that may fall under your homeowners policy that you may not know about.
Little-Known, Rarely Used Perks of Homeowners Insurance
There's value in lesser-known policy perks. A person should never pay out of pocket for a loss before finding out if their homeowners insurance covers it. In many circumstances, homeowners insurance follows the policyholder, even when they're away from home. Homeowners insurance policies sometimes cover things you might not expect,...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BHG
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
From Smoking to Skydiving: 12 Activities That Make It Harder to Buy Life Insurance
Certain risky hobbies can result in increased life insurance premiums -- or even denial of coverage. Life insurers ask about hobbies when determining whether to issue a policy. Some hobbies and activities are considered high risk and can result in higher insurance rates. These "dangerous" activities range from vaping to...
Autoblog
15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP
Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
4 Life Insurance Tips From Suze Orman During Life Insurance Awareness Month
It pays to take her advice to heart.
Life Insurance For High-Risk Applicants
Life insurance can help you plan for the future and ensure your loved ones are financially secure. But it may be challenging to qualify for an affordable life insurance policy that suits your needs if you’re considered a high-risk applicant. Who Is Considered High Risk for Life Insurance?. Life...
aarp.org
When Not to File a Car Insurance Claim
Car insurance is there for when your car gets damaged or someone gets hurt. But there are a few situations in which you may want to skip filing a claim.
torquenews.com
Subaru Drops Out Of First In The Latest J.D. Power Customer Loyalty Study
Results from the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study have been released. See why Subaru drops out of first place. Subaru drops to second place in brand loyalty while Toyota moves ahead in the latest J.D. Power rankings. Why did Subaru drop out of first place in customer loyalty? There are two reasons.
Reasons Homes Go to Pending Status in Real Estate
When you are buying and selling homes, there are many terms and lingo that get used by real estate agents. Sometimes they are not always clear or just not explained. Sometimes real estate agents assume that consumers know how the industry works. Taking things for granted is never a good idea when it comes to something so important as selling a home.
money.com
American Home Shield Review | Home Warranties
Home warranties are contracts that cover repairs and replacements to home systems and appliances, from ice makers to hvacs, for a monthly or yearly fee. Usually, home warranty companies also have optional, add-on coverage that can be purchased individually for greater peace of mind. Table of Contents. American Home Shield...
What to Look for When Choosing the Best Pet Insurance
If you have a furry friend or expect to bring a new one into your home soon, you likely want to ensure you’re giving them the best pet insurance possible. However, it can be difficult to discern which company actually offers the best pet insurance on the market. And what’s even more important is finding the best pet insurance for your particular pet.
PETS・
Comments / 1