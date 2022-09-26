Read full article on original website
Empanada Mama makes it signage-on-the-plywood official on 14th and 1st
As we've been reporting back to May, an Empanada Mama outpost is opening on the NW corner of 14th Street and First Avenue. As the above photo via Pinch shows, Empanada Mama has put out its first signage on the space ... some wheatpaste branding on the plywood. No word...
The Juicy Lucy kiosk returns to service on 1st Street
After a hiatus, the Juicy Lucy kiosk is back open on First Street at First Avenue. Owner Rene Henricks (below) celebrated the reopening this past Saturday... ... with a small sidewalk party during the afternoon... The kiosk is a scaled-down version of Juicy Lucy's main location — 85 Avenue A...
A mystery car is up for grabs in NYC. Let's try to find it.
The website of Key4All warns: "If you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key." Is this a viral influencer stunt, an Anonymous-style art project, or something else? Our reporter is finding out right now. [ more › ]
City looking for feedback about the Open Street of Avenue B
Since the spring of 2020, the Avenue B Open Street has hosted a variety of free events, including art shows, musical performances, theater, fashion events and exercise classes. The citywide Open Streets program was designed to ease the isolation of the pandemic by expanding outdoor public spaces. The Department of...
To no surprise, 'emergency work' is necessary at the long-empty 6 Avenue B
After reading yesterday's post about workers removing the sidewalk bridge from around the Mariana Bracetti Plaza ... several readers brought up everyone's fave abandoned building — 6 Avenue B at Houston. Yes, the sidewalk bridge remains up here — as it has been dating to 2015-16. And who...
Davey's Ice Cream officially debuts today in new 9th Street shop
After two days in soft-open mode, Davey's Ice Cream officially marks its grand opening today (Friday!) on Ninth Street. As previously reported, Davey's decamped from its First Avenue storefront of 8-plus years in March ... and selected 309 E. Ninth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue for the new shop.
New sandwich features iconic Katz's Deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, Calabrian chili pepper Dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
Walk with Little Amal tomorrow on the Lower East Side and East Village
You've likely read about Little Amal, a larger-than-life representation of a young refugee from Syria. Little Amal, who symbolizes hope for displaced refugees, has been in NYC this month on a 17-day tour. Tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 28), Little Amal will be on the Lower East Side and the East Village....
Openings: MayRee on 1st Street
MayRee has debuted at 58 E. First St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue. (First mentioned here.) The restaurant serves Southern Thai food from chef/owner Orawan Sawangphol and cocktails from industry veteran Sek Saraboon (formerly of The Met Bar in Bangkok and The Dominick Hotel in Soho). Here's more about...
Tuesday's parting shots
Amelia and Christo, the resident red-tailed hawks of Tompkins Square Park, taking in the views late this afternoon along Avenue B... including way atop the Christodora House (below) ... photos by Steven...
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx
The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
Wednesday's parting shot
Little Amal, the 12-foot puppet of a young refugee from Syria, was on the Lower East Side today as part of a 17-day NYC tour. We'll have photos tomorrow via EVG contributor Stacie Joy from Little Amal's appearance. More background here.
God’s Hate announce Brooklyn show
LA metallic hardcore band God's Hate's shows tend to be few and far between -- presumably because vocalist Brody King is also a professional wrestler and guitarist Taylor Young is always busy producing tons of other hardcore bands -- so it's exciting news that they'll be returning to Brooklyn to play The Meadows on November 17, almost exactly a year after their last NYC show (which was opening for Incendiary at Elsewhere, a show at which God's Hate put on a predictably killer set). Full lineup and ticket link coming soon; stay tuned.
Rest In Power PnB Rock
In Winter 2016 RESPECT. magazine was invited by 300 Entertainment to get on-stage at the Knitting Factor in Brooklyn, NY to capture the Birth of a New Nation Tour, featuring rising stars Dae Dae, Shy Grizzy & PnB Rock. PnB (Rakim Hasheem Allen December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022)...
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in Bronx, New York
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Unclee Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope new Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
Man Punched Multiple Times in the Face at Queens Plaza Station Early Wednesday: NYPD
A 50-year-old man was punched multiple times in the face at a subway station in Long Island City during the early hours Wednesday morning, according to police. The victim was aboard a Forest Hills-bound R train at around 12:15 a.m. when the suspect threw an unknown object at him while the train was at the Queens Plaza station. When the victim exited the train at the station, the suspect followed him onto the mezzanine level and punched him several times in the face.
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
NYPD works with city to tow trucks parked too long on city streets, drivers up in arms
The NYPD spent Wednesday morning towing away trucks in the Bronx that were parked too long on city streets.
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
