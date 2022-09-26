ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
evgrieve.com

The Juicy Lucy kiosk returns to service on 1st Street

After a hiatus, the Juicy Lucy kiosk is back open on First Street at First Avenue. Owner Rene Henricks (below) celebrated the reopening this past Saturday... ... with a small sidewalk party during the afternoon... The kiosk is a scaled-down version of Juicy Lucy's main location — 85 Avenue A...
evgrieve.com

City looking for feedback about the Open Street of Avenue B

Since the spring of 2020, the Avenue B Open Street has hosted a variety of free events, including art shows, musical performances, theater, fashion events and exercise classes. The citywide Open Streets program was designed to ease the isolation of the pandemic by expanding outdoor public spaces. The Department of...
evgrieve.com

Davey's Ice Cream officially debuts today in new 9th Street shop

After two days in soft-open mode, Davey's Ice Cream officially marks its grand opening today (Friday!) on Ninth Street. As previously reported, Davey's decamped from its First Avenue storefront of 8-plus years in March ... and selected 309 E. Ninth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue for the new shop.
evgrieve.com

Openings: MayRee on 1st Street

MayRee has debuted at 58 E. First St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue. (First mentioned here.) The restaurant serves Southern Thai food from chef/owner Orawan Sawangphol and cocktails from industry veteran Sek Saraboon (formerly of The Met Bar in Bangkok and The Dominick Hotel in Soho). Here's more about...
evgrieve.com

Tuesday's parting shots

Amelia and Christo, the resident red-tailed hawks of Tompkins Square Park, taking in the views late this afternoon along Avenue B... including way atop the Christodora House (below) ... photos by Steven...
amny.com

NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx

The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
evgrieve.com

Wednesday's parting shot

Little Amal, the 12-foot puppet of a young refugee from Syria, was on the Lower East Side today as part of a 17-day NYC tour. We'll have photos tomorrow via EVG contributor Stacie Joy from Little Amal's appearance. More background here.
brooklynvegan.com

God’s Hate announce Brooklyn show

LA metallic hardcore band God's Hate's shows tend to be few and far between -- presumably because vocalist Brody King is also a professional wrestler and guitarist Taylor Young is always busy producing tons of other hardcore bands -- so it's exciting news that they'll be returning to Brooklyn to play The Meadows on November 17, almost exactly a year after their last NYC show (which was opening for Incendiary at Elsewhere, a show at which God's Hate put on a predictably killer set). Full lineup and ticket link coming soon; stay tuned.
respect-mag.com

Rest In Power PnB Rock

In Winter 2016 RESPECT. magazine was invited by 300 Entertainment to get on-stage at the Knitting Factor in Brooklyn, NY to capture the Birth of a New Nation Tour, featuring rising stars Dae Dae, Shy Grizzy & PnB Rock. PnB (Rakim Hasheem Allen December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022)...
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in Bronx, New York

In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Unclee Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope new Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
Queens Post

Man Punched Multiple Times in the Face at Queens Plaza Station Early Wednesday: NYPD

A 50-year-old man was punched multiple times in the face at a subway station in Long Island City during the early hours Wednesday morning, according to police. The victim was aboard a Forest Hills-bound R train at around 12:15 a.m. when the suspect threw an unknown object at him while the train was at the Queens Plaza station. When the victim exited the train at the station, the suspect followed him onto the mezzanine level and punched him several times in the face.
fox5ny.com

12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
