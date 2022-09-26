Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) scratched on Tuesday, Luis Garcia to start
Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) will not start in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Garcia will make 27th start this season after McCullers Jr. was scratched with an illness. Through 145.1 innings this season, Garcia has accounted for a 24.5% K-rate and a 3.64 expected earned...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Thursday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. In 274 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .219 batting average with a .672 OPS, 11 home...
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson batting eighth for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Kole Calhoun returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 6.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Thompson will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Cody Bellinger moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 8.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel taking over center field for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Morel will patrol center field after Michael Hermosillo was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Zack Wheeler, our models project Morel to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder sitting for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Refsnyder will move to the bench on Wednesday with Abraham Almonte starting in center field. Almonte will bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Astros' Christian Vazquez batting fifth on Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vazquez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Yordan Alvarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting second for Astros on Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Diaz will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Jose Altuve moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christian Vazquez starting at designated hitter. Vazquez will bat fifth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Alex Call batting fifth on Tuesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Kyle Muller and Atlanta. Luis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Call for 8.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz leading off for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. David Peralta moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. McGuire will catch for left-hander Rich Hill on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Connor Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 8.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes starting for Los Angeles on Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Barnes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Steven Wilson. Our models project Barnes for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Bradley Jr. will patrol center field after George Springer was picked as Toronto's designated hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was shifted to first base, and Cavan Biggio was left on the bench. numberFire's...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Kevin Plawecki starting for Texas on Thursday
Texas Rangers catcher Kevin Plawecki is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Plawecki is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Plawecki for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.6 FanDuel...
