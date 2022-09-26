ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel announces September hearing

By Rebecca Beitsch
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXuBC_0iBDOw1b00

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has formally announced its first fall hearing for Sept. 28.

Committee members have declined to elaborate on the topic for the hearing, slated for 1 p.m. that day.

The hearing comes as members of the panel have said they’ve continued to gain new details about the riot at the Capitol throughout the August recess.

The panel did not announce any in-person witnesses for the hearing, and Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said they had not yet decided whether there would be any.

Unlike other hearings that have been primarily led by one or two lawmakers of the nine-member panel, Thompson said that in next Wednesday’s hearing “each member will have an appropriate role in the process.”

Thompson also said the hearing – though perhaps not its final one — would likely be the last before the November midterms.

“I’d say at this point it is but it’s not in stone. If more information is forthcoming to the hearing, it’s always a possibility,” he told reporters Wednesday.

In recent months the committee has interviewed a number of former Trump administration cabinet officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Members of the panel have also said the committee is making progress in its review of communications of the Secret Service on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pompeo
CNBC

House Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing set for Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is postponing its next public hearing due to a major hurricane, the leaders of the panel announced Tuesday. The hearing, which was scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, will now be held at a later date to be announced, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a joint statement.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#The Secret Service#Nexstar Media Inc
Business Insider

Mary Peltola — who defeated Sarah Palin in a special election — is sworn in as the first Alaska Native in the House of Representatives: 'It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented'

Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to Congress in a tweet."It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented," said Kahele. It was a historic day as Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to the US House of Representatives.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

The Senate kicks the can until after the midterms

Congress is a little more than halfway through its work session for September before campaign season kicks off in earnest. Even-year September work sessions are always peculiar because they often come right after the August recess and right before everybody breaks to go back on the campaign trail.That often means that senators choose to do the absolute minimum, and that looks to be the case as the Senate hopes to pass a continuing resolution by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.Otherwise, it looks like the Senate has chosen not to take up any action that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

GOP raises Mar-a-Lago search at Archives nominee's hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the National Archives faced unusual scrutiny at her confirmation hearing Wednesday over the agency’s role in the investigation into sensitive documents seized at Donald Trump’s Florida home. Republicans were quick to bring up the matter. ”It wasn’t just the FBI carrying out the raid but it was requested by the National Archives to be able to engage with these records and that triggered something with the FBI,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told nominee Colleen Shogan. She responded by saying she has not been briefed on the details of investigation. “So I have no information about those decisions or the sequence of events,” Shogan said. Her path to confirmation turned rocky as the GOP continues to demand more information about the FBI search last month of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Attempted armed robbery in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated an attempted armed robbery Tuesday evening. Crews were called to North Town Strip Mall on Riverside Boulevard around 6 p.m. Little is known at this time, but police were seen inside both the Quality Resale store and a pawn shop. There is no word on any injuries, or […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ginni Thomas gives interview to Jan. 6 panel

(The Hill) – Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, gave a voluntary interview Thursday with the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.  The interview with Thomas caps a months-long effort by the committee to speak with the conservative activist, who reportedly exchanged emails with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy