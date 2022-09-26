ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Governor welcomes new crime statistics, challenger casts doubt

By Dave Mager
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JuAGP_0iBDOqjF00

Statistics released by state officials on Monday show that crime and violent crime in Connecticut declined between 2020 and 2021. The report was welcomed by Gov. Ned Lamont (D), but his Republican opponent in the governor's race had a much different response.

The report shows crime down 2.8% and violent crime down 9%. Murders climbed slightly, from 147 in 2020 to 150 last year.

Overall, "these numbers are highly encouraging," says Commissioner James Rovella of the Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

"Connecticut continues to be one of the safest states in the country," added Lamont.

Auto thefts dropped 11% over the same span, contradicting popular perception that car theft and carjackings are on the rise.

Lamont says new police policies and enforcement are working, as diversionary programs help ensure youth offenders get help putting their lives on track, not necessarily jail time.

Meanwhile, the state is looking to find more state troopers after about 360 retirements over the last four years.

"We doing our best to hire more state police," says Lamont. "Another class (of about 30) will be graduating in the next few weeks. A more diverse state police and municipal police, more community policing, I think you see that making a difference."

Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski, who's made public safety a central focus of his campaign, issued a statement, saying, "You only need to turn on your nightly news, open a newspaper, or talk with your neighbors to know crime in CT is a problem and a growing threat to communities all across our state due to policies that have handcuffed and scapegoated our police and made it harder for them to do their jobs."

Rape was up an alarming 23% from 2020 to 2021, a percentage Rovella attributes partially to delayed reporting.

Comments / 3

sweetshadow1
3d ago

murders are up from last year and it's only September so that's a stretch and we certainly don't know how they catagorize crime.

Reply
3
Related
Eyewitness News

New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate race

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new exclusive poll showed that likely Connecticut voters favored Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal over his Republican challenger, Leora Levy. The Channel 3, CT Insider, and Western New England University poll results were released on Wednesday morning. Blumenthal was up 53 percent to Levy’s 40...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Stephanie Thomas: Candidate for Secretary of the State

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
HADDAM, CT
WTNH

Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

In Lieu of Early Voting CT Has AB Voting Option

The land of “steady habits” is one of four states without early voting but fear of COVID gives residents another way to vote without going to the polls in 2022. A pandemic-inspired change in CT’s Absentee Voting Law will be the closest residents will come to early voting in the November 8th mid-term election as voters decide whether to change the state Constitution to allow a real form of early voting in future elections.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Stefanowski defends abortion stance in first governor debate

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lagging in public opinion polling, especially among women, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski went on the offensive Tuesday, accusing Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of lying that he would pose a risk to Connecticut's abortion rights law. In one of the testiest moments in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Bob Stefanowski
WTNH

Connecticut senators want to ban guns from election sites

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut senators introduced federal legislation Wednesday that would ban guns near polling sites. The Vote Without Fear Act would make it illegal to have a firearm within 100 yards of any federal election site. There are exemptions for on-duty law enforcement officers and security guards. The bill was introduced by […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wne.edu

POLL: Lamont Holds Commanding Lead in Connecticut Governor's Race

With six weeks to go, Republican challenger Stefanowski has steep hill to climb. Democrat Ned Lamont leads Republican Bob Stefanowski by a margin of 55 percent to 40 percent in the Connecticut governor's race, according to a poll sponsored by CT Insider and Channel 3 Eyewitness News in Hartford and conducted by the Western New England University Polling Institute.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Police#Violent Crime#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican
Eyewitness News

New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Stefanowski trailing Lamont

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski trails incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont in a poll from Channel 3 and CT Insider. The poll was also commissioned with the help of Western New England University. Its results were released Tuesday morning. Eyewitness News asked likely voters “who would...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy