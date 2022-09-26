Governor welcomes new crime statistics, challenger casts doubt

Statistics released by state officials on Monday show that crime and violent crime in Connecticut declined between 2020 and 2021. The report was welcomed by Gov. Ned Lamont (D), but his Republican opponent in the governor's race had a much different response.

The report shows crime down 2.8% and violent crime down 9%. Murders climbed slightly, from 147 in 2020 to 150 last year.

Overall, "these numbers are highly encouraging," says Commissioner James Rovella of the Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

"Connecticut continues to be one of the safest states in the country," added Lamont.

Auto thefts dropped 11% over the same span, contradicting popular perception that car theft and carjackings are on the rise.

Lamont says new police policies and enforcement are working, as diversionary programs help ensure youth offenders get help putting their lives on track, not necessarily jail time.

Meanwhile, the state is looking to find more state troopers after about 360 retirements over the last four years.

"We doing our best to hire more state police," says Lamont. "Another class (of about 30) will be graduating in the next few weeks. A more diverse state police and municipal police, more community policing, I think you see that making a difference."

Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski, who's made public safety a central focus of his campaign, issued a statement, saying, "You only need to turn on your nightly news, open a newspaper, or talk with your neighbors to know crime in CT is a problem and a growing threat to communities all across our state due to policies that have handcuffed and scapegoated our police and made it harder for them to do their jobs."

Rape was up an alarming 23% from 2020 to 2021, a percentage Rovella attributes partially to delayed reporting.