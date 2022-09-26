Read full article on original website
Richarlison: Tottenham forward racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
FIFA has opened an investigation after Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil's friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side's second goal...
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Gary Neville exclusive interview: On the 'attempted murder' of English football and his vision for a better game
On April 18 2021, news emerged of plans for a breakaway European Super League that would include six clubs from the Premier League. The proposals caused widespread uproar and were soon shelved following fan protests. The fall-out from that and the financial crisis caused by the pandemic provides the backdrop...
Women's Champions League: Are Chelsea and Arsenal ready to challenge on European stage and topple Lyon?
It's a hot evening in Turin in mid-May. Amandine Henry has just ignited a historic Champions League final with a jaw-dropping opening goal inside the first six minutes. It led to a, somewhat inevitable, Lyon rout. Not for the first time, Les Fenottes were crowned European Champions - a familiar...
Antonio Conte focused on Spurs despite Juventus links
Antonio Conte says that the rumours linking him with a return to Juventus are disrespectful to both himself and Juve’s current manager Max Allegri. Conte says he is fully focused on Tottenham and is enjoying his time with the club.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss says he is 'happy' at the club amid 'disrespectful' links to the Juventus job
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says reports linking him with a return to Juventus are "disrespectful" and "incredible", and insists he is happy at Spurs. According to reports in Italy last week, Conte is open to replacing under-pressure Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who potentially faces the sack with the Old Lady struggling in Serie A with just two wins in seven games this season.
Why Watford's decision to sack Rob Edwards after 10 Championship games cannot be defended
The managerial churn at Vicarage Road is more than just the same old Watford - who once had justification for changing their head coach as regularly as their kits. There were still a few eyebrows raised, but not many, when Watford dispensed with Rob Edwards, their 17th manager in 10 years under Gino Pozzo's ownership, on Monday morning.
West Brom Women switch from white shorts to navy shorts due to period concerns
West Bromwich Albion Women have changed their home kit from white shorts to navy shorts after consultation with the playing squad regarding issues wearing white while on their period. Wearing white while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, including England Women,...
West Ham: Can David Moyes revive Hammers' declining form against Wolves or is change at the top needed?
Walking a managerial tightrope. An analogy that could implicate one of several Premier League bosses ahead of what could prove to be a definitive round of fixtures for some this weekend. Desperation is in the air, none more so than in east London. West Ham's luck is down as they...
Robin Koch exclusive: Defender finally flourishing at 'special' Leeds, wearing the captain's armband and giving back to the community
It is not always easy moving to a new city, let alone a new country, but especially during a global pandemic that saw most of the world locked down. But in August 2020, Leeds defender Robin Koch did just that. The centre-back was signed as a replacement for then-Brighton loanee...
Premier League betting: Back Ruben Neves to end Wolves penalty drought at 15/2
Jones Knows is all over Wolves to beat West Ham on Saturday evening and thinks their barren penalty run will come to an end, with Ruben Neves fancied to score at 15/2. My betting plan of basing my best plays around Armel Bella-Kotchap having a shot for Southampton against Aston Villa proved frustrating on two parts. First, the price was slashed just after publication - these things can happen in the bookmaking world we live in and then, perhaps more importantly, he didn't have a shot anyway as Southampton were pretty wretched at Aston Villa.
England captain Jos Buttler 'progressing well' in comeback from calf injury ahead of T20 World Cup
England captain Jos Buttler says he is "progressing well" as he bids to return to full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup next month. Buttler has not played since August 18 due a calf injury he sustained during The Hundred but is with England on the T20 tour of Pakistan as he closes in on a comeback.
Darren Bent recreates 'beachball' goal with Matt Lucas | Fantasy Football League
Matt Lucas and Elis James challenge Darren Bent to recreate his famous beachball goal against Liverpool in 2009. Watch Fantasy Football League on Sky Max on Thursdays at 10pm.
Farhad Moshiri in talks to sell Everton for around £400m - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in talks to sell the Premier League club for around £400m to American real estate investor Maciek Kaminski, with progress reported to have been made in recent days. THE TIMES. Plans for All-Star Games...
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows can't separate Arsenal and Tottenham but wants to back cards
A North London derby stalemate? Liverpool to stumble at home to Brighton? Surprise wins for Fulham and Wolves? Jones Knows is back with Premier League predictions. How hot would you like your derby? This one is certainly more vindaloo than korma. Expect spice. Expect plenty of intrigue. As rivalries go,...
Granit Xhaka thriving for Arsenal after reinvention as an attacking midfielder under manager Mikel Arteta
Granit Xhaka was one of the last players to head back towards the tunnel at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium, lingering a little longer than most in front of the travelling fans and holding up his hands in gratitude as they belted out his name. Such a reception was inconceivable not...
Rugby League World Cup: Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival ruled out as Herbie Farnworth gets England call-up
Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival have both been ruled out of featuring in England’s squad for next month's Rugby League World Cup due to injury. Both players featured for St Helens in their 24-12 win over Leeds Rhinos in Saturday's Grand Final at Old Trafford, with Lomax awarded the Harry Sunderland Trophy after being voted player of the match.
Garang Kuol: Newcastle finalise deal with Central Coast Mariners for transfer of Australia forward
Newcastle United have finalised an agreement with A-League side Central Coast Mariners for the transfer of Australian forward Garang Kuol, who will join the club in January. Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996. The 18-year-old...
Kevin De Bruyne’s change of role since Erling Haaland came to Man City shows why he is so important for Pep Guardiola
Manchester City look and feel different this season because of Erling Haaland but what is also fascinating is how the roles and responsibilities of those around him have changed. The shapeshifting qualities Kevin De Bruyne have become apparent. De Bruyne was Manchester City's top scorer in their Premier League title...
Nations League round-up: Alvaro Morata strikes late to send Spain into finals at expense of old foes Portugal
Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group. Portugal dominated the match but Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute Morata lashed the...
