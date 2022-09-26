ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

CHILLICOTHE ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting near Chillicothe on Friday, September 23, 2022.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the man who was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers has been identified as Darian Patrick Fisher, 41, of Irving, Texas.

Sgt. Buesing also said the man shot by Fisher has been identified as Federico Alvarenga, Jr., 31. Alvarenga was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City with life-threatening injuries after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Sgt. Buesing, Alvarenga underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition in the intensive care unit. He said Alvarenga is possibly paralyzed from sustaining an injury to his spinal cord.

Sgt. Buesing said there is still no information on why Fisher initially shot Alvarenga, or why he then exited his vehicle and began shooting at law enforcement officials after a 10-mile chase.

As initially reported by KFDX, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a 911 caller at around 6:50 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, that his co-driver shot him. It was then verified that the caller was in transit and traveling south on US 287 just east of Quanah.

Hardeman County Deputies made contact with the 18-wheeler which then evaded law enforcement south on US 287. The driver continued to evade law enforcement for about 10 miles.

Sgt. Buesing said Fisher then stopped and exited the passenger side door with a handgun and fired several times at law enforcement.  Multiple agencies engaged the shooter, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation by the Texas Rangers into this event is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

