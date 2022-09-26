ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Christian Benford has broken hand; Tommy Doyle has torn ACL

By Sal Capaccio
 3 days ago

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Monday that rookie Christian Benford has a broken hand, saying that the starting cornerback will most likely be out a couple weeks. He's scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday.

McDermott also told reporters that offensive lineman Tommy Doyle has a torn ACL, which means his season is over.

In addition, offensive lineman Ryan Bates is in the concussion protocol and wide receiver Jake Kumerow has a high ankle sprain.

All of these injuries occurred during the team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in South Florida.

Benford started the game and played 19 snaps before being injured. He left the game, did come back, but only played on special teams after that.

Undrafted rookie and University at Buffalo product Ja'Marcus Ingram made his NFL debut, playing 24 snaps in Benford's place.

Another rookie, first-round pick Kaiir Elam, also saw his first start, filling in for Dane Jackson, who was out with a neck injury.

The Bills already went into the game under-manned with injuries to several key players, including safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, and defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips.

McDermott said it's too early in the week to know the status of those players, and they will all continue to be evaluated as the team prepares to take on the Ravens next Sunday in Baltimore.

