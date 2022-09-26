ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

Clinton County man charged with 60 counts of crimes against children

By Matt Christy
 3 days ago

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office has officially charged a former Kirklin man with 60 counts of crimes against children.

Coby Cox, 40, was charged in Clinton County Circuit Court on Monday. His charges include 42 counts of possession of child pornography as a Level 5 felony, 11 counts of child pornography possession as a Level 6 felony, and several further counts of child exploitation including four counts as a Level 4 felony.

Cox was given a $40,000 surety bond, or $4,000 cash.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department announced Cox’s arrest on Friday and stated it was a result of a month-long investigation between road deputies and investigators.

“Our Deputies and Investigators are closing cases on some of the most egregious crimes. I am so proud of the diligent work our officers put into these cases to bring individuals participating in crimes against our children to justice!” said Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly.

