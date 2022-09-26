ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramseur leaders address water worries

By Madison Forsey
RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — Ramseur officials are still working to understand why brown, murky water showed up in faucets across town.

Water supervisors tell FOX8 that as of Monday, the problem should be remedied for most people, and they should see clear water.

Manganese was to blame for the murky water in town.

Crews are testing the water every two hours, and samples submitted to the state show the levels are well under the EPA’s standards.

Ramseur town commissioners decided Friday night to give more funding to the water department to increase the number of times water basins are cleaned and do more regular flushing.

Water supervisors say it’s normal to see some discoloration when the temperature changes, and the Ramseur Lake reservoir turns over.

This time, officials are scratching their heads as to why a greater than normal amount popped up unexpectedly.

The town is working with state officials to monitor and identify what happened.

Ramseur’s water source begins at Dodson Lake right next to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, continues down Shady Creek and ends at the reservoir.

One resident who did want to be identified says she keeps extra bottled water in her home because she’s been through this situation before.

“It is alarming to get letters in the mail that says our water didn’t pass what the state and federal laws require them to have for safety reasons,” she said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the level of manganese in the water is well below the state and federal requirement.

The woman also experienced issues with crumbling water pipes under her home.

Much of the town’s water infrastructure dates back to the 1940s.

The town received a roughly $7 million grant to update drinking water infrastructure, replacing and fixing more than 27,000 feet of pipes.

Town leaders do not have an estimate on when they could get the money and begin construction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

