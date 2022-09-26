Read full article on original website
Related
ihodl.com
Robinhood Debuts Non-custodial Web3 Wallet
Robinhood has started beta testing of its non-custodial Web3 wallet among 10,000 iOS users, who joined the waitlist in May, wrote in a tweet Johann Kerbrat, Crypto General Manager at Robinhood. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new...
ihodl.com
Coinbase Shares Drop as Wells Fargo Warns on High Competition
Coinbase might face hurdles on the way as competition on the crypto market keeps raising, analysts at Wells Fargo have warned in a recent note, CNBC reports. The financial services company says the current macro pressure has forced it to recommend clients to sell COIN shares. Subscribe to our Telegram...
ihodl.com
BlackRock Releases an ETF Focused on Blockchain Companies on Euronext
Asset manager BlackRock, which has $9.5 trillion in assets under management, has just launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on blockchain and cryptocurrency companies on the Euronext platform. The iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF, whose ticker is BLKC, reportedly tracks the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies index, which is based...
ihodl.com
SEC Fined Tether's Ex-Auditor $1.5M for 'Failing to Recognize Red Flags'
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has fined Friedman LLP, an accounting firm, for failing to design and perform adequate audits for two firms from 2017 to 2020. The financial watchdog wrote in a press release that the accounting firm agreed to pay around $1.5 million in total monetary relief.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ihodl.com
Thailand's SEC Accuses Crypto Exchange Bitkub of Fictitious Operations
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) has just filed a lawsuit against crypto platform Bitkub. Two individuals associated with the exchange have also reportedly been sued. According to the regulator, the defendants have been involved in fictitious transactions on the platform. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
ihodl.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Falls for First Time Since July
The Bitcoin mining difficulty has fallen by 2.14% to 31.36T as a result of the latest recalculation. It is worth noting that the last time the indicator showed a negative trend was last July 21, 2022. The average network hashrate for the period was 224 EH/s. According to Glassnode, the...
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August
A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
Comments / 0